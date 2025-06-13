

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation moderated more than initially estimated in May to the lowest level in nearly a year, the latest data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



The consumer price index climbed 4.0 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 4.3 percent increase in April. In the flash report, the inflation rate was 4.1 percent.



Moreover, this was the lowest inflation rate since June 2024, when prices had risen 2.6 percent.



Transport expenses continued to decline sharply by 7.2 percent annually, and clothing and footwear prices were 1.6 percent cheaper. Meanwhile, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew at a slightly faster pace of 5.5 percent compared to 5.3 percent a month ago.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.2 percent in May, reversing a 0.2 percent increase in April, as estimated.



