

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Iran's top military commanders, including General Hossein Salami, the commander-in-chief of its Revolutionary Guard, were killed in a series of major air strikes by Israel targeting Iranian nuclear facilities and ballistic missile factories overnight.



Salami had warned in May that Iran would 'open the gates of hell' if attacked by Israel or the US.



Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement that 'Operation Rising Lion' was launched to prevent the Islamist nation from building an atomic weapon, and 'would continue for as many days as it takes.'



He said the operation targeted nuclear scientists. Iranian state-affiliated Tasnim news agency reported that half a dozen nuclear scientists were killed.



Israeli military used 200 fighter jets, which hit 'the heart of Iran's ballistic missiles program,' Netanyahu stated.



Iran launched more than 100 drones toward Israeli territory, and most of them were neutralized, according to Israel's military.



Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Iran's highest-ranking military officer, was also reported to be killed.



International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that Iran's main uranium enrichment facility in Natanz also was attacked, but there had been no increase in radiation levels.



The Israeli Air Force claimed to have destroyed dozens of Iranian radars and surface-to-air missile launchers in attacks targeting air defense systems in the western region.



Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Israel 'should anticipate a severe punishment' for the attacks.



The instant escalation of tensions in the Middle East also sent global oil prices up.



Meanwhile, the United States has distanced itself from Israel's unilateral action against Iran.



'We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region,' US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement. 'Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense. President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners. Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel,' he added.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News