Freitag, 13.06.2025
Anleger aufgepasst: Weltbank setzt jetzt ein neues Signal für Investoren!
WKN: A3C9E5 | ISIN: US00444A1016
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.06.2025 13:22 Uhr
AccuStem Sciences, Inc. Announces Chairman Purchase of Shares

LONDON, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AccuStem Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: ACUT), a clinical stage diagnostics company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients with cancer, announced that its Chairman of the Board, Mr. Gabriele Cerrone, has notified the Company that he has recently purchased an additional 8,991 ACUT shares in the open market. This brings his total holding to 6,500,000 shares.

About AccuStem

AccuStem is a clinical stage diagnostics company dedicated to optimizing outcomes and quality of life for all patients with cancer. We plan to drive innovation in healthcare by offering proprietary molecular testing that addresses unmet clinical needs from cancer screening through treatment and monitoring. By interrogating novel disease pathways, such as tumor "stemness," we believe our tools will help care teams better understand the biology of each patient's cancer, leading to more informed decision making.
For more information, please visit www.accustem.com.

Investor and Media Contact:
Wendy Blosser
Email: investors@accustem.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.