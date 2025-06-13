

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation accelerated in May to the highest level in nearly one-and-a-half years, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



Consumer prices rose 4.1 percent annually in May, faster than the 3.7 percent rise in April.



Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since December 2023, when prices had risen 5.9 percent.



The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 3.9 percent from 3.6 percent. Inflation based on housing and utilities rose slightly to 2.8 percent from 2.5 percent. Meanwhile, transport costs rebounded 0.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in May, following a 0.1 percent increase in the preceding month.



