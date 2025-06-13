XVIVO Perfusion AB: XVIVO Honored with 2025 SACC-USA Business Award for Life-Saving Innovation and Growth in the U.S. Market

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / June 13, 2025 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV) - Yesterday, XVIVO received the prestigious Swedish American Chamber of Commerce USA (SACC-USA) Business Award 2025, presented at the Swedish Embassy - House of Sweden - in Washington, D.C. The SACC-USA Business Award honors companies that strengthen Swedish-American business ties through industry excellence, innovation, and cross-border impact.

"To win the SACC-USA Business Award is a tremendous honor and a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to saving lives," said Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO of XVIVO. "It affirms the importance of our vision that nobody should die waiting for a new organ and reinforces our momentum as we continue to help clinicians and researchers push the boundaries of organ transplantation to serve more patients in the U.S."

The award highlights the deep connection between Swedish innovation and advancements in American healthcare. Following a year of substantial growth in the U.S. market, XVIVO's success is driven by the increasing need for organ perfusion and preservation technologies that help transplant teams save more lives.

"As the demand for more organs continues to grow, XVIVO is supporting the system through groundbreaking solutions rooted in science, technology, and measurable impact," said André Persson, Jury Chair, SACC USA Business Award, with SACC-USA. "Their rapid growth and transformative contributions to the U.S. healthcare system exemplify the forward-thinking innovation we celebrate with the SACC-USA Business Award."

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

