Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Anleger aufgepasst: Weltbank setzt jetzt ein neues Signal für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J5GZ | ISIN: SE0004840718 | Ticker-Symbol: 3XV
Frankfurt
12.06.25 | 08:05
28,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XVIVO PERFUSION AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XVIVO PERFUSION AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
13.06.2025 14:14 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

XVIVO Perfusion AB: XVIVO Honored with 2025 SACC-USA Business Award for Life-Saving Innovation and Growth in the U.S. Market

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / June 13, 2025 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV) - Yesterday, XVIVO received the prestigious Swedish American Chamber of Commerce USA (SACC-USA) Business Award 2025, presented at the Swedish Embassy - House of Sweden - in Washington, D.C. The SACC-USA Business Award honors companies that strengthen Swedish-American business ties through industry excellence, innovation, and cross-border impact.

"To win the SACC-USA Business Award is a tremendous honor and a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to saving lives," said Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO of XVIVO. "It affirms the importance of our vision that nobody should die waiting for a new organ and reinforces our momentum as we continue to help clinicians and researchers push the boundaries of organ transplantation to serve more patients in the U.S."

The award highlights the deep connection between Swedish innovation and advancements in American healthcare. Following a year of substantial growth in the U.S. market, XVIVO's success is driven by the increasing need for organ perfusion and preservation technologies that help transplant teams save more lives.

"As the demand for more organs continues to grow, XVIVO is supporting the system through groundbreaking solutions rooted in science, technology, and measurable impact," said André Persson, Jury Chair, SACC USA Business Award, with SACC-USA. "Their rapid growth and transformative contributions to the U.S. healthcare system exemplify the forward-thinking innovation we celebrate with the SACC-USA Business Award."

June 13, 2025
Gothenburg
Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO
XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO, +46 73 519 21 59, e-mail: christoffer.rosenblad@xvivogroup.com
Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, +46 73 519 21 64, e-mail: kristoffer.nordstrom@xvivogroup.com

About Us

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

Attachments

XVIVO honored with 2025 SACC-USA Business Award for life-saving innovation and growth in the U.S. market

SOURCE: XVIVO Perfusion AB



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/xvivo-honored-with-2025-sacc-usa-business-award-for-life-saving-innov-1039263

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.