Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Anleger aufgepasst: Weltbank setzt jetzt ein neues Signal für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Tradegate
13.06.25 | 11:54
0,318 Euro
-1,24 % -0,004
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3070,31914:44
0,3070,31914:44
PR Newswire
13.06.2025 14:36 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AION UT Debuts in Hong Kong: GAC Showcases 8 Flagship Models at 2025 International Automotive & Supply Chain Expo (Hong Kong)

HONG KONG, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 12, the 2025 International Automotive & Supply Chain Expo (Hong Kong) opened. GAC showcased eight flagship models across its three major product-brands: GAC, AION, and HYPTEC-while unveiling "Hong Kong ACTION" - the localized implementation of its "One GAC 2.0" strategy - and announcing the global debut of GOVY AirCab, its first mass-produced flying car, alongside the Hong Kong debut of AION UT.

At this year's expo, GAC showcased eight models, four of which have already been launched in Hong Kong. The AION Y PLUS features quality, safety, and long-range capabilities, its seats can be fully reclined flat. The AION V, with high quality, high technology, and high safety, caters to the needs of families worldwide. The HYPTEC HT, a luxurious and intelligent electric SUV, features a stylish appearance and is equipped with seat ventilation, heating, and massage, providing users with exceptional travel experiences. The E9 PHEV received hundreds of orders upon its launch in Hong Kong in 2024, has gained popularity for combining luxury with strong performance, becoming a top choice in the new energy MPV segment.

The AION UT, GAC's global strategic model, made its regional debut. Designed by GAC's Milan Design Center, it features a bold aesthetic, spacious cabin, and AI voice assistant. Meeting both Chinese and European five-star safety standards, the AION UT will go on sale in Hong Kong later this year, offering a stylish and intelligent electric option for urban consumers.

Leveraging Hong Kong's influence on Southeast Asia's right-hand drive market, vehicles showcased at the expo also target the global right-hand drive market, which accounts for 30% of total vehicle sales worldwide. Consequently, GAC is accelerating its overseas production capacity layout. GAC's Indonesia Smart Factory, which commenced operations on June 12, will radiate across the ASEAN region.

At the expo, GAC officially unveiled the GOVY AirCab, advancing the development of the low-altitude economic ecosystem guided by the concept of "worry-free travel by 'one click'". GAC's self-developed third-generation GoMate humanoid robot served as the intelligent reception officer at the booth. It will be applied in public safety and other fields to support smart city development.

GAC remains committed to high value, pursuing a global expansion with distinctive GAC characteristics, and aims to deliver experiences that exceed expectations for global consumers.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2710489/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aion-ut-debuts-in-hong-kong-gac-showcases-8-flagship-models-at-2025-international-automotive--supply-chain-expo-hong-kong-302481141.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.