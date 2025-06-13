Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2025) - Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TONY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to file articles of amendment to change its corporate name from "Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd." to "HYLQ Strategy Corp." (the "Name Change"). The Name Change is expected to take effect on or around June 19, 2025.

The Name Change is to reflect the Company's investments in the HyperLiquid ecosystem, which is within the Company's investment policy and mandate. As the digital asset market continues to rapidly evolve and mature, so has the Company. The Company's rebranding reflects the Company's evolution and maturity.

Concurrently with the completion of the proposed Name Change, the Company's trading symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange is expected to change to "HYLQ". Further details regarding the Name Change - including the effective date, new CUSIP and ISIN numbers for the Company's common shares, and the date on which trading will begin under the new ticker symbol - will be provided in a subsequent news release. The Name Change was approved by shareholders of the Company at its annual and special meeting held on August 16, 2024.

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the Name Change. Share certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected and will not need to be exchanged.

