

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The UN General Assembly has overwhelmingly adopted a resolution demanding an immediate, unconditional and lasting ceasefire in Gaza.



The move follows the Security Council's failure to pass a similar resolution last week after it was vetoed by permanent member the United States.



In an emergency session of the General Assembly on Thursday in New York, the resolution was backed by 149 Member States, with 12 voting against and 19 abstaining.



Among those opposing the resolution were the United States and Israel.



Brought forward by more than 20 countries, it strongly condemned the use of starvation as a weapon of war, demanded full lifting of the Israeli blockade on humanitarian aid, and insisted on the protection of civilians under international law.



Although General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, they carry significant political and moral weight.



Meanwhile, famine conditions continue to threaten lives across Gaza, and reports persist of civilians being killed or injured while trying to access food at distribution points operated independently of the UN but supported by Israel and the US.



