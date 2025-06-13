

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Millions of drivers in England without a driveway will be able to charge their electric vehicles more easily as the government is set to roll out thousands more local charge points across the country.



Friday, Future of Roads Minister Lilian Greenwood confirmed that government and industry are expected to install more than 100,000 local charge points in the coming years - ideal for charging overnight for drivers without access to off-street parking. These come on top of more than 80,000 public charge points already available in the UK.



More than 100,000 new charge points are being delivered using the government's 381 million pound Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Fund, providing support to industry and local authorities across England.



The government is investing 4 billion pounds to support industry and consumers switch to EVs while securing global trade deals to back British carmakers.



Future of Roads Minister, Lilian Greenwood, said, 'This government is powering up the EV revolution by rolling out a charge point every 29 minutes and our support to roll out over 100,000 local charge points in England shows we're committed to making even more progress'.



London-based electric vehicle charging network Believ has announced 300 million pounds investment to install 30,000 new charge points all over the UK.



The milestone follows the government's decision to cut red tape to make it easier than ever to install EV charge points and help more drivers save up to 1,110 pounds a year by charging at home.



It is estimated that running an ?EV ?can cost as little as 2 pence per mile. EVs?are constantly becoming cheaper, with 2 in 5 used ?EVs ?now under 20,000 pounds and 29 brand new models priced under £30,000 pounds, the UK Department for Transport said in a press release.



On top of the recent changes to the ZEV Mandate, the crucial trade deals with the U.S., India and the European Union have given the sector certainty and helped safeguard around 150,000 jobs in the automotive and steel sectors, it added.



