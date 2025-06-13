Greenpro Capital Corp.: Green Token Will Be Listed on GreenX

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 13, 2025 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Green Token (XGT) will be the 5th RWA project on GreenX, a leading Shariah Compliant ESG Digital Asset Exchange.

XGT Token Details:

Token Name: Green Token (XGT)

Total Max Supply: 168,000,000 XGT

Initial Offering for Circulation: 2,500,000 XGT (equivalent to 1.49% of the total supply)

Token issuance upon recipient of subscription funds (0.20 USDT per token at private sale)

About XGT?

Green Token (XGT) is a RWA Token focused on nurturing and funding Green-Tech ESG companies. XGT underlying will be backed by equities and assets that carry sustainable features as stipulated by United Nations. At its core, fund raised by XGT will be invested into projects such as sustainable farming, renewable energy etc. The carbon credit yield from these projects will be pledged back into XGT, increasing its underlying asset base.

Governance of XGT will be spearheaded by its Governance Council, a committee consisted of professionals and reputable personnels that would evaluate, monitor and ensure progress of approved projects being adherence to agreed objectives and delivering intended social impact to stakeholders.

The pioneering project under XGT will be Dorod Group Berhad, a visionary agricultural group that revolutionises modern agriculture through innovative solutions that optimize productivity, enhance sustainability, and deliver strong financial returns for growers. Its leading product - Aeroponics Arrow Towers, a vertical farming that utilizes innovative aeroponics technology to produce more efficient yield compared to conventional techniques. Some of its competitive advantages as below:

5x Faster plant growth rate

40x Increase crop yield per sqm

98% Reduction in water usage

30% Reduction in nutrient usage vs hydroponic farming

ZERO Nutrient waste & run off

>95% Reduction in Labour

80-95% Energy saving

Year-round production vs seasonal

Suitable for many plant types and varieties

Prof. Dr. Hamed Faghiri, Founder & CEO of Dorod Group, said, "Our goal is simple yet ambitious: to provide growers with the tools they need to achieve exceptional results on a commercial scale. Through our practical approach to agronomics, plant science, and sustainability, we strive to deliver customized solutions that drive yield, productivity, quality consistency, and control."

Greenpro Capital CEO Dr CK Lee further state, "We are proud to have Dr Hamed on board to be the captain of our XGT. Our goal is to let Green Token to become an ESG Token, at the same time getting this XGT to be recognized as a bankable asset for both retail and institutional investors."

XGT will soon be available on www.green-x.me

About Dorod Group Berhad

Dorod Group Berhad consisted of industry leaders in industrial-scale aeroponic growing towers, backed by over 30 years of experience in commercial agriculture research, development and farming, leveraging agronomy, plant science and technical innovation. Dorod offers comprehensive solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern agriculture. From designing custom aeroponic systems to providing ongoing support and crop optimization expertise, we empower growers to vastly improve crop quality, yields and sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://dorodgroup.com/#/home

About Green-X Corp

Green-X is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greenpro Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and operate one of the world's leading Shariah-Compliant ESG Digital Asset Exchange licensed under Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), Malaysia. The Green-X exchange can be found at https://www.green-x.me/

About Greenpro Capital Corp

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and a Nevada corporation, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ), is a business incubator with strategic offices across Asia. With a diversified business portfolio comprising of finance, technology, banking, and Green-X for STOs, health and wellness as well as 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale. This is done through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. Greenpro also operates venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies.

For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

GRNQ has 7,575,813 shares issued and outstanding with a float of 4,089,641 shares

Gilbert Loke, CFO, Director

Greenpro Capital Corp.

Email: ir.hk@greenprocapital.com

Phone: +852-3111 7718

Contact Dennis Burns. Investor Relations.

Tel (567) 237-4132

dburns@nvestrain.com

Phone: +603-2201 3192

mycorp@greenprocapital.com

SOURCE: Greenpro Capital Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/green-token-xgt-will-be-listed-on-greenx-1039262