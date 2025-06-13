Capcom further enhances global brand awareness with its Single Content Multiple Usage strategy

Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that worldwide cumulative sales of Devil May Cry 5 havesurpassed 10 million units.

In Devil May Cry 5, players can enjoy thrilling, high-speed gameplay, stylish action, and beautiful graphics, depicted with intricate realism thanks to Capcom's proprietary RE ENGINE.

The title has garnered strong support from users due to its exceptional gameplay experience, leading to expanded sales as a catalog title since its release. Capcom provided an even more advanced story and action elements in the game with the addition of a new playable character, and more recently, on April 3, 2025, the company released the new Devil May Cry animated series on Netflix, in line with the company's Single Content Multiple Usage strategy. The animated series has garnered critical acclaim from around the world, and with more than 5.3 million views it ranked fourth during its first week globally in the "Shows English" category, while also ranking in the top 10 for seven consecutive days in Japan. As a result of the game's exhilarating action, and due to efforts to enhance brand awareness by leveraging the title beyond the scope of videogames, including television adaptations, the title has now exceeded 10 million units in cumulative sales worldwide.

Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all stakeholders by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.

About the Devil May Cry series:

The Devil May Cry series consists of stylish action games known for their unique characters and exhilarating gameplay. As one of Capcom's major brands, the games in this series have cumulatively sold more than 33 million* units since the first title was released in 2001. The popularity of the series has gone beyond videogames, with expansion into other media, including animation and merchandise.

*As of March 31, 2025

ABOUT CAPCOM

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, Mega Man, Devil May Cry and Ace Attorney. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom can be found at https://www.capcom.co.jp/ir/english/

