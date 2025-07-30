

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Capcom Co., Ltd. (CCOEY), a Japanese video game company, on Wednesday registered a rise in net profit and sales for the first quarter.



For the three-month period to June 30, the company recorded a net income of JPY 17.238 billion, or JPY 41.21 per basic share, higher than JPY 9.975 billion, or JPY 23.85 per basic share, in the same period last year. Pre-tax income was JPY 22.834 billion, up from JPY 13.629 billion a year ago.



Ordinary profit stood at JPY 22.883 billion as against JPY 13.487 billion in 2024. Operating income surged to JPY 24.597 billion from JPY 12.889 billion a year ago. Capcom posted sales of JPY 45.502 billion, up from JPY 29.597 billion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, Capcom projects a rise in its annual result.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, the company expects a net income of JPY 51 billion, up 5.3% from last year. Profit per basic share is anticipated to be JPY 121.93. Capcom projects annual revenue of JPY 190 billion, up 12% from the prior year.



The company aims to pay a total full-year dividend of JPY 40 per share, unchanged from last year's JPY 40 per share.



