

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's producer prices rebounded in May, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



The producer price index rose 1.2 percent year-on-year in May, reversing a 0.5 percent decrease in the previous month.



Prices in the domestic market grew 2.0 percent annually in May, while those in the foreign market dropped by 0.3 percent.



Prices for capital goods increased 0.3 percent from last year, those for non-durable consumer goods rose by 0.1 percent. At the same time, energy prices declined 3.5 percent.



Excluding energy, producer prices for total industry grew 2.7 percent compared to last year, and they edged down 0.2 percent on a monthly basis.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices declined 1.0 percent in May, reversing a 0.3 percent decrease in the previous month.



