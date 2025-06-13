

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Consumer Product safety Commission or CPSC has announced various recalls including around 1.2 million Anker Power Banks, as well as hedge trimmers, high chairs, mattresses, pool covers and Skywalker Pro Via Ferrata Sets.



China- based Anker Innovations Limited has called back about 1.16 million units of power banks citing fire and burn risks, and TTI Outdoor Power Equipment recalled about 113 thousand units of RYOBI 40-Volt 24-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmers due to laceration hazard.



Further, Bugaboo North America recalled giraffe high chairs citing risk of serious injury or death from fall hazard, while Agro Superior Group recalled Oliver & Smith Mattresses due to risk of serious injury or death.



The recalls also involve Endless Pools' manual retractable pool covers due to drowning and entrapment hazards with risk of serious injury and death; as well as Mammut Sports Group's Skywalker Pro Via Ferrata Sets used to assist during mountain and rock climbing, due to risk of serious injury or death from fall hazard.



In most of the recalls, consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled product, and contact the respective firm for either a free repair, replacement, or refund, depending on each product.



Anker Power Banks



Anker Innovations has called back Anker PowerCore 10000 power banks with model number A1263.



They were manufactured in China and sold online at Anker, Amazon, Newegg and Ebay from June 2016 through December 2022 for about $27.



According to the agency, the lithium-ion battery in the power bank can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.



The recall was initiated after Anker has received 19 reports of fires and explosions, including two reports of minor burn injuries not requiring medical attention. There were 11 more reports of property damage totaling over $60,700.



Consumers are asked to immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact Anker Innovations for instructions on receiving a free replacement power bank.



Cordless Hedge Trimmers



Anderson, South Carolina-based TTI Outdoor Power Equipment Inc. has called back about 113,000 units of RYOBI 40V 24-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmers. In addition, about 15,000 units were sold in Canada.



The recall involves RYOBI 40V 24-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmers with model numbers RY40620VNM, RY40602VNM and RY40602BTLVNM, and with serial numbers within ranges LT21091D180001 - LT22365D060025 and RG23125N250001 - RG24252D101110.



Manufactured in Vietnam, the hedge trimmers were sold at Home Depot and Direct Tools Factory Outlet stores across the United States and online from March 2021 through January 2025 for between $90 and $160.



The CPSC noted that the hedge trimmer blade can unexpectedly activate after pressing just the safety or trigger control individually rather than engaging the safety and trigger controls simultaneously. This could cause a laceration hazard.



The firm has received 27 reports of the blade activating after pressing just one of the controls, including 16 reports of injuries that resulted in minor and some severe lacerations.



Consumers are required to return the recalled trimmer to TTI Outdoor Power Equipment in order to receive a free replacement trimmer



Giraffe High Chairs



New York-based Bugaboo North America Inc. called back about 18,280 units of Bugaboo Giraffe highchairs, measuring about 30 inches tall, 21 inches wide and 23 inches long. In addition, about 2,325 units were sold in Canada.



Manufactured in Czech Republic, the highchairs were sold at Nordstrom and other specialty stores nationwide and online at www.bugaboo.com and www.Amazon.com from May 2023 through April 2025 for about $380.



According to the agency, theere is a fall hazard and risk of serious injury or death to babies because the legs of the chair can detach from the frame if the screws connecting the legs are not properly tightened during assembly.



The firm has received 22 reports of the legs of the chair detaching, including 13 reports of minor injuries.



Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled highchairs and contact Bugaboo to receive a free repair kit.



Oliver & Smith Mattresses



Princeton, New Jersey -based Agro Superior Group LLC called back about 16,530 units of Oliver & Smith Mattresses for violation of Federal standard for mattress flammability.



The Oliver & Smith-branded 6-inch hybrid mattresses were sold in Twin, Twin-XL, Full, Short Full, Queen, Short Queen, King and California King sizes.



They were made in Colombia and sold online at Amazon.com by 'Aylas Furniture Store' and Walmart.com by 'OLIVER & SMITH SINCE 1921' from January 2024 through July 2024 for between $90 and $180.



The recalled mattresses violate mandatory flammability standards for mattresses, posing a fire hazard and risk of serious injury or death to consumers.



However, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries related to the products so far.



Consumers can contact Agro Superior Group to receive a free fitted cover to put over their mattress, which will bring it into compliance with federal standards for mattress flammability.



Pool Covers



Aston, Pennsylvania -based Endless Pools recalled about 11,500 units of manual retractable security pool covers. In addition, about 480 units were sold in Canada.



The pool cover system includes a hand crank mechanism that allows the user to cover and uncover their custom Endless Pool. The covers were sold in various colors, including tan, black, gray, light blue and royal blue, and vary in sizes based on the customized size of the pools, from 8 feet to 16 feet wide.



Manufactured in the United States, the covers were sold at Endless Pools and authorized dealers nationwide and online from January 1994 through December 2024 for between $1,000 and $2,200.



The agency noted that the recalled pool covers can leave a gap of more than 4.5 inches between the cover roller and the pool surface when installed incorrectly by the installer. If improperly installed, it can result in the covers not conforming to the voluntary industry standard, ASTM F-1346. It could cause drowning and entrapment hazards to children and could result in serious injury or death.



So far, no incidents or injuries were reported.



Pool owners and operators are asked to immediately contact Endless Pools for a free inspection and a free repair by an Endless Pools support services representative.



Skywalker Pro Via Ferrata Sets



Williston, Vermont -based Mammut Sports Group Inc. recalled about 580 units of Skywalker Pro Via Ferrata Sets used to assist during mountain and rock climbing. In addition, about 42 units were sold in Canada.



The recall involves Skywalker Pro Via Ferrata Sets, Skywalker Pro Turn Via Ferrata Sets and Skywalker Pro Via Ferrata Packages.



The product has a blue cord with an orange and gray colored carabiner. Only model numbers 2040-02840, 2040-02850 and 2040-02870 are included in the recall.



They were manufactured in Switzerland and sold at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Campsaver, Millville, Utah and other outdoor and recreation stores nationwide from February 2023 through March 2025 for between $150 and $280.



According to the agency, the carabiner can be opened without engaging the safety latch, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to fall hazard, but no incidents or injuries were reported so far.



Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the Via Ferrata Sets and contact Mammut Sports Group for a full refund.



