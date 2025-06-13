MapsPeople A/S: MapsPeople A/S - Approval of request to remove shares from trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market

MapsPeople A/S | Approval of request to remove from trading and listing

Company Announcement No. 14-2025

Aalborg, 13 June 2025

Approval of request to remove shares from trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market

MapsPeople A/S announced in company announcement no. 12-2025 that a formal request to Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S had been submitted regarding the removal of trading of MapsPeople A/S' shares from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

MapsPeople A/S hereby announces that Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S today has approved the request to delist and remove MapsPeople A/S' shares from trading based on the procedure pursuant to rule 2.6(a) of supplement D to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook (1 April 2025) as the shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting of MapsPeople A/S held on 27 May 2025 adopted the resolution to delist and remove the shares from trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market by more than a two-thirds majority of both the votes cast and the share capital represented at the extraordinary general meeting.

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S has confirmed that the last day of trading of MapsPeople A/S' shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is expected to be on 25 August 2025.

As announced on 2 June 2025, MapsPeople A/S has convened an extraordinary general meeting with a proposal to authorise the board of directors of the MapsPeople A/S to repurchase shares at a maximum price of the DKK equivalent of CAD 0.1505 per share (as adjusted for any transaction-related costs to cover expenses of open market transactions), however, not to exceed DKK 0.73 per share. Subject to adoption by the required shareholder majority, the authorisation will be granted on the following terms:

The authorisation is valid for a period of 10 weeks from the date hereof, i.e. the announcement that the delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market has been accepted by Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S. The maximum value of the treasury shares is up to DKK 13,534,870.15 (CAD 2,838,213) and no more than 18,540,918 shares of nominally DKK 0.02 each. The maximum number of shares to be repurchased by the Company as set out in (ii) represents 12.87% of the Company's share capital The minimum and maximum amounts that the company may pay as consideration for the shares are DKK 0.65 per each share and DKK 0.73 per each share, respectively. The repurchase of shares shall be carried out using the MapsPeople A/S' free reserves that are available for distribution as dividends.

Following the extraordinary general meeting held on 27 May 2025, wherein the shareholders approved the delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, and with reference to company announcements no. 12-2025, 7-2025 and 8-2025, the board of directors has convened the extraordinary general meeting to enable the MapsPeople A/S, for technical reasons, to place the standing purchase order referenced in the aforementioned company announcements rather than Apex Group Technologies Inc. ("Apex").

Apex has irrevocably undertaken to purchase any and all shares acquired by the MapsPeople A/S pursuant to the repurchase of shares at a price equal to that paid by the MapsPeople A/S and to reimburse the MapsPeople A/S in full for any additional costs incurred in connection therewith. The repurchase of shares is to be executed solely for technical purposes, to facilitate the implementation of the standing purchase order as agreed in connection with the transactions announced in company announcement no. 7-2025. Accordingly, this arrangement does not de facto alter or modify any of the parties' obligations under the aforementioned transactions.

Subject to approval by the shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting, the standing purchase order will be placed in the market by MapsPeople A/S no later than 27 June 2025.

Shareholders who do not sell their shares to MapsPeople A/S under the standing purchase order will still be able to sell their shares on the market up to and including the last day of trading of MapsPeople A/S' shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market on 25 August 2025.

MapsPeople A/S will continue to apply with the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares up to and including the last day of trading of MapsPeople A/S' shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market on 25 August 2025.

