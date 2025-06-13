Anzeige
Freitag, 13.06.2025
Anleger aufgepasst: Weltbank setzt jetzt ein neues Signal für Investoren!
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re conditional agreement for the sale of CDM

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re conditional agreement for the sale of CDM 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re conditional agreement for the sale of CDM 
13-Jun-2025 / 15:32 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY 
JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION  
 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION  
 
For immediate release  
 
13 June 2025  
 
R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")  
 
Further re conditional agreement for the sale of CDM  
 
Further to the announcement made on 22 April 2025 (the "22 April announcement") regarding the conditional agreement for 
the sale of REA Kaltim's wholly owned subsidiary, PT Cipta Davia Mandiri ("CDM"), all conditions having been satisfied, 
REA is pleased to announce completion today of the sale of CDM to PT Teladan Prima Agro Tbk ("TPA").  
 
There has been no material change affecting any matter contained in the 22 April announcement.   
 
  
 
Enquiries:  
 
R.E.A Holdings plc  
 
Tel: 020 7436 7877  
 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: FUR - 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 392668 
EQS News ID:  2155088 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2155088&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2025 10:32 ET (14:32 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
