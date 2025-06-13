DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re conditional agreement for the sale of CDM

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re conditional agreement for the sale of CDM 13-Jun-2025 / 15:32 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION For immediate release 13 June 2025 R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") Further re conditional agreement for the sale of CDM Further to the announcement made on 22 April 2025 (the "22 April announcement") regarding the conditional agreement for the sale of REA Kaltim's wholly owned subsidiary, PT Cipta Davia Mandiri ("CDM"), all conditions having been satisfied, REA is pleased to announce completion today of the sale of CDM to PT Teladan Prima Agro Tbk ("TPA"). There has been no material change affecting any matter contained in the 22 April announcement. Enquiries: R.E.A Holdings plc Tel: 020 7436 7877 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0002349065 Category Code: FUR - TIDM: RE. LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 392668 EQS News ID: 2155088 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

