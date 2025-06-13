Nobility Homes, Inc. Announces Sales and Earnings for its Second Quarter 2025

OCALA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 13, 2025 / Today Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCQX:NOBH) announced sales and earnings for its second quarter ended May 3, 2025. Sales for the second quarter of 2025 increased 28% to $14.8 million compared to $11.5 million recorded in the second quarter of 2024. Income from operations for the second quarter of 2025 was $2.7 million versus $2.3 million in the same period a year ago. Net income after taxes was $2.3 million as compared to $2.0 million for the same period last year. Diluted earnings were $0.70 per share compared to $0.62 per share last year.

For the first six months of fiscal 2025, sales increased 3% to $27.0 million as compared to $26.3 million for the six months of 2024. Income from operations for the six months of 2025 was $5.0 million versus $4.96 in the same period last year. Net income after taxes was $4.3 million versus last year's results of $4.4 million. Diluted earnings were $1.30 per share compared to $1.33 per share last year.

Nobility's financial position during the second quarter of 2025 remains strong with cash and cash equivalents, certificates of deposit and short-term investments of $26.4 million and no outstanding debt. Working capital is $43.0 million and our ratio of current assets to current liabilities is 6.0:1. Stockholders' equity is $56.9 million and the book value per share of common stock increased to $20.05.

Terry Trexler, President, stated, "Net sales increased in 2025 as compared to 2024 due to the number of homes sold to independent dealers during 2025 (92 versus 63) however; the number of new retail homes sold by our Company owned retail sales centers in 2025 decreased as compared to 2024 (132 versus 153). We believe that potential customers have delayed or deferred purchasing decisions when considering the higher interest rate environment and the uncertainty of the economy continues to negatively impact sales. There also remain delays in the receipt of certain key production materials from suppliers, as well as, back orders, price increases, tariffs and labor shortages which continue to cause delays in the completion of the homes at our manufacturing facility. We also continue to experience inflation in several building products resulting in increases in our material and labor costs. We expect these challenges will continue throughout fiscal year 2025.

The current demand for affordable manufactured housing in Florida and the U.S. has slowed due to the interest rate environment and increased costs associated with mortgages. According to the Florida Manufactured Housing Association, shipments for the industry in Florida for the period from November 2024 through April 2025 declined by approximately 11% from the same period last year.

Maintaining our strong financial position is vital for future growth and success. Our many years of experience in the Florida market, combined with home buyers' increased need for more affordable housing, should serve the Company well in the coming years. Management remains convinced that our specific geographic market is one of the best long-term growth areas in the country."

On June 5, 2025, we celebrated our 58th anniversary in business specializing in the design and production of quality, affordable manufactured and modular homes. With multiple retail sales centers in Florida for over 35 years and an insurance agency subsidiary, we are the only vertically integrated manufactured home company headquartered in Florida.

MANAGEMENT WILL NOT HOLD A CONFERENCE CALL. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, PLEASE CALL TERRY OR TOM TREXLER @ 800-476-6624 EXT 121 OR TERRY@NOBILITYHOMES.COM OR TOM@NOBILITYHOMES.COM

Certain statements in this report are unaudited or forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although Nobility believes that the amounts and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the potential adverse impact on our business caused by competitive pricing pressures at both the wholesale and retail levels, inflation, tariffs, increasing material costs (including forest based products) or availability of materials due to supply chain interruptions (such as current inflation with forest products and supply issues with vinyl siding and PVC piping), changes in market demand, increase in interest rates, availability of financing for retail and wholesale purchasers, consumer confidence, adverse weather conditions that reduce sales at retail centers, the risk of manufacturing plant shutdowns due to storms or other factors, the impact of marketing and cost-management programs, the impact of higher interest rates on mortgage financing, reliance on the Florida economy, impact of labor shortage, impact of materials shortage, increasing labor cost, cyclical nature of the manufactured housing industry, impact of rising fuel costs, catastrophic events impacting insurance costs, availability of insurance coverage for various risks to Nobility, market demographics, management's ability to attract and retain executive officers and key personnel, increased global tensions, market disruptions resulting from terrorist attacks, or other events such as a pandemic, any armed conflict involving the United States and the impact of inflation.

NOBILITY HOMES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

May 3, November 2, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,033,939 $ 13,521,296 Certificates of deposit 12,737,301 13,021,839 Short-term investments 580,997 680,017 Accounts receivable - trade 3,697,224 2,935,517 Mortgage notes receivable 4,642 4,505 Income tax receivable - - Inventories 19,973,991 21,039,344 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,623,092 1,727,034 Total current assets 51,651,186 52,929,552 Property, plant and equipment, net 8,362,383 8,280,695 Mortgage notes receivable, less current portion 141,369 141,728 Other investments 510,900 463,633 Property held for resale 26,590 26,590 Deferred income taxes 52,431 60,628 Cash surrender value of life insurance 4,641,813 4,539,813 Other assets 156,287 156,287 Total assets $ 65,542,959 $ 66,598,926 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 966,612 $ 753,317 Accrued compensation 821,599 800,013 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,401,834 1,826,042 Income taxes payable 741,502 692,303 Customer deposits 4,747,616 5,930,728 Total current liabilities 8,679,163 10,002,403 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding Common stock, $.10 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 5,364,907 shares issued; 3,268,998 and 3,268,829 shares outstanding 536,491 536,491 Additional paid in capital 11,219,065 11,140,687 Retained earnings 74,864,278 74,677,783 Less treasury stock at cost, 2,095,909 and 2,096,078 shares, respectively (29,756,038 ) (29,758,438 ) Total stockholders' equity 56,863,796 56,596,523 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 65,542,959 $ 66,598,926

NOBILITY HOMES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended May 3, May 4, May 3, May 4, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 14,757,337 $ 11,527,978 $ 26,999,079 $ 26,295,976 Cost of sales (10,125,921 ) (7,359,584 ) (18,396,878 ) (17,393,236 ) Gross profit 4,631,416 4,168,394 8,602,201 8,902,740 Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,889,197 ) (1,911,380 ) (3,565,847 ) (3,943,710 ) Operating income 2,742,219 2,257,014 5,036,354 4,959,030 Other income (expense) Interest income 298,318 219,861 583,596 517,860 Undistributed earnings in joint venture - Majestic 21 21,462 20,535 47,269 42,709 Proceeds received under escrow arrangement 42,066 99,816 80,218 99,816 (Decrease) increase in fair value of equity investment (96,104 ) 50,744 (99,020 ) 101,543 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,000 - 1,000 Misscellaneous 16,965 74,587 25,722 125,128 Total other income 283,707 465,543 638,785 887,056 Income before provision for income taxes 3,025,926 2,722,557 5,675,139 5,846,086 Income tax expense (733,606 ) (696,598 ) (1,402,397 ) (1,481,690 ) Net income $ 2,292,320 $ 2,025,959 $ 4,272,742 $ 4,364,396 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 3,268,991 3,268,829 3,268,910 3,268,829 Diluted 3,276,400 3,277,920 3,276,808 3,279,719 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.62 $ 1.31 $ 1.34 Diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.62 $ 1.30 $ 1.33

SOURCE: Nobility Homes, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/correction-nobility-homes-inc.-announces-sales-and-earnings-for-1039473