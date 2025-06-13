Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 14.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869934 | ISIN: US6548921088 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOBILITY HOMES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOBILITY HOMES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
13.06.2025 21:38 Uhr
214 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Nobility Homes, Inc. Announces Sales and Earnings for its Second Quarter 2025

OCALA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 13, 2025 / Today Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCQX:NOBH) announced sales and earnings for its second quarter ended May 3, 2025. Sales for the second quarter of 2025 increased 28% to $14.8 million compared to $11.5 million recorded in the second quarter of 2024. Income from operations for the second quarter of 2025 was $2.7 million versus $2.3 million in the same period a year ago. Net income after taxes was $2.3 million as compared to $2.0 million for the same period last year. Diluted earnings were $0.70 per share compared to $0.62 per share last year.

For the first six months of fiscal 2025, sales increased 3% to $27.0 million as compared to $26.3 million for the six months of 2024. Income from operations for the six months of 2025 was $5.0 million versus $4.96 in the same period last year. Net income after taxes was $4.3 million versus last year's results of $4.4 million. Diluted earnings were $1.30 per share compared to $1.33 per share last year.

Nobility's financial position during the second quarter of 2025 remains strong with cash and cash equivalents, certificates of deposit and short-term investments of $26.4 million and no outstanding debt. Working capital is $43.0 million and our ratio of current assets to current liabilities is 6.0:1. Stockholders' equity is $56.9 million and the book value per share of common stock increased to $20.05.

Terry Trexler, President, stated, "Net sales increased in 2025 as compared to 2024 due to the number of homes sold to independent dealers during 2025 (92 versus 63) however; the number of new retail homes sold by our Company owned retail sales centers in 2025 decreased as compared to 2024 (132 versus 153). We believe that potential customers have delayed or deferred purchasing decisions when considering the higher interest rate environment and the uncertainty of the economy continues to negatively impact sales. There also remain delays in the receipt of certain key production materials from suppliers, as well as, back orders, price increases, tariffs and labor shortages which continue to cause delays in the completion of the homes at our manufacturing facility. We also continue to experience inflation in several building products resulting in increases in our material and labor costs. We expect these challenges will continue throughout fiscal year 2025.

The current demand for affordable manufactured housing in Florida and the U.S. has slowed due to the interest rate environment and increased costs associated with mortgages. According to the Florida Manufactured Housing Association, shipments for the industry in Florida for the period from November 2024 through April 2025 declined by approximately 11% from the same period last year.

Maintaining our strong financial position is vital for future growth and success. Our many years of experience in the Florida market, combined with home buyers' increased need for more affordable housing, should serve the Company well in the coming years. Management remains convinced that our specific geographic market is one of the best long-term growth areas in the country."

On June 5, 2025, we celebrated our 58th anniversary in business specializing in the design and production of quality, affordable manufactured and modular homes. With multiple retail sales centers in Florida for over 35 years and an insurance agency subsidiary, we are the only vertically integrated manufactured home company headquartered in Florida.

MANAGEMENT WILL NOT HOLD A CONFERENCE CALL. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, PLEASE CALL TERRY OR TOM TREXLER @ 800-476-6624 EXT 121 OR TERRY@NOBILITYHOMES.COM OR TOM@NOBILITYHOMES.COM

Certain statements in this report are unaudited or forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although Nobility believes that the amounts and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the potential adverse impact on our business caused by competitive pricing pressures at both the wholesale and retail levels, inflation, tariffs, increasing material costs (including forest based products) or availability of materials due to supply chain interruptions (such as current inflation with forest products and supply issues with vinyl siding and PVC piping), changes in market demand, increase in interest rates, availability of financing for retail and wholesale purchasers, consumer confidence, adverse weather conditions that reduce sales at retail centers, the risk of manufacturing plant shutdowns due to storms or other factors, the impact of marketing and cost-management programs, the impact of higher interest rates on mortgage financing, reliance on the Florida economy, impact of labor shortage, impact of materials shortage, increasing labor cost, cyclical nature of the manufactured housing industry, impact of rising fuel costs, catastrophic events impacting insurance costs, availability of insurance coverage for various risks to Nobility, market demographics, management's ability to attract and retain executive officers and key personnel, increased global tensions, market disruptions resulting from terrorist attacks, or other events such as a pandemic, any armed conflict involving the United States and the impact of inflation.

NOBILITY HOMES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

May 3,

November 2,

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

13,033,939

$

13,521,296

Certificates of deposit

12,737,301

13,021,839

Short-term investments

580,997

680,017

Accounts receivable - trade

3,697,224

2,935,517

Mortgage notes receivable

4,642

4,505

Income tax receivable

-

-

Inventories

19,973,991

21,039,344

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,623,092

1,727,034

Total current assets

51,651,186

52,929,552

Property, plant and equipment, net

8,362,383

8,280,695

Mortgage notes receivable, less current portion

141,369

141,728

Other investments

510,900

463,633

Property held for resale

26,590

26,590

Deferred income taxes

52,431

60,628

Cash surrender value of life insurance

4,641,813

4,539,813

Other assets

156,287

156,287

Total assets

$

65,542,959

$

66,598,926

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

966,612

$

753,317

Accrued compensation

821,599

800,013

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,401,834

1,826,042

Income taxes payable

741,502

692,303

Customer deposits

4,747,616

5,930,728

Total current liabilities

8,679,163

10,002,403

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding

Common stock, $.10 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 5,364,907 shares issued;

3,268,998 and 3,268,829 shares outstanding

536,491

536,491

Additional paid in capital

11,219,065

11,140,687

Retained earnings

74,864,278

74,677,783

Less treasury stock at cost, 2,095,909 and

2,096,078 shares, respectively

(29,756,038

)

(29,758,438

)

Total stockholders' equity

56,863,796

56,596,523

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

65,542,959

$

66,598,926

NOBILITY HOMES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

May 3,

May 4,

May 3,

May 4,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net sales

$

14,757,337

$

11,527,978

$

26,999,079

$

26,295,976

Cost of sales

(10,125,921

)

(7,359,584

)

(18,396,878

)

(17,393,236

)

Gross profit

4,631,416

4,168,394

8,602,201

8,902,740

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(1,889,197

)

(1,911,380

)

(3,565,847

)

(3,943,710

)

Operating income

2,742,219

2,257,014

5,036,354

4,959,030

Other income (expense)

Interest income

298,318

219,861

583,596

517,860

Undistributed earnings in joint venture - Majestic 21

21,462

20,535

47,269

42,709

Proceeds received under escrow arrangement

42,066

99,816

80,218

99,816

(Decrease) increase in fair value of equity investment

(96,104

)

50,744

(99,020

)

101,543

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

1,000

-

1,000

Misscellaneous

16,965

74,587

25,722

125,128

Total other income

283,707

465,543

638,785

887,056

Income before provision for income taxes

3,025,926

2,722,557

5,675,139

5,846,086

Income tax expense

(733,606

)

(696,598

)

(1,402,397

)

(1,481,690

)

Net income

$

2,292,320

$

2,025,959

$

4,272,742

$

4,364,396

Weighted average number of shares outstanding:

Basic

3,268,991

3,268,829

3,268,910

3,268,829

Diluted

3,276,400

3,277,920

3,276,808

3,279,719

Net income per share:

Basic

$

0.70

$

0.62

$

1.31

$

1.34

Diluted

$

0.70

$

0.62

$

1.30

$

1.33

SOURCE: Nobility Homes, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/correction-nobility-homes-inc.-announces-sales-and-earnings-for-1039473

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.