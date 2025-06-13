Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2025) - Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. (Cboe CA: JPEG) ("Pioneer" or the "Company"), a next-generation agentic AI venture builder at the intersection of artificial intelligence and decentralized finance, is pleased to announce the implantation of a strategic digital asset treasury optimization plan leveraging its proprietary Kora AI automation trading platform.

KORA AI

The Company will begin dynamically converting a portion of its Solana (SOL) holdings, including accrued staking rewards, into Bitcoin (BTC), with the goal of enhancing long-term value preservation and operational yield. This approach aligns Pioneer's conviction in SOL as a leading decentralized compute growth layer, and BTC's role as a core long-term digital reserve.

The deployment of the Kora AI beta in Pioneer's internal treasury operations marks a significant step in the Company's roadmap, introducing AI-managed automation to the management of reserve assets. The initiative enables the Company to earn SOL staking yield while maintaining a BTC reserve allocation under programmable, risk-aware parameters, effectively transforming passive reserves into an intelligent capital system.

Darcy Taylor, CEO of Pioneer AI Foundry, commented; "We believe Solana will continue as a leading blockchain ecosystem for decentralized and AI-native infrastructure. Kora AI allows us to operationalize that thesis while capturing Bitcoin's store-of-value attributes. This treasury optimization strategy reflects our commitment to capital efficiency, automation, and platform-led performance within our own technology stack."

KEY ELEMENTS OF THE STRATEGY:

Kora AI as Automation Engine : Kora AI will provide AI automation to the Company's treasury optimisation process, incorporating defined thresholds, execution logic into BTC treasury layer.

: Kora AI will provide AI automation to the Company's treasury optimisation process, incorporating defined thresholds, execution logic into BTC treasury layer. Digital Asset Allocation Plan: As the date of release, Pioneer directly holds 2,094 SOL and 0.269 BTC. The Company will systematically convert SOL staking rewards and a percentage of principal holdings into BTC under defined risk thresholds.

The deployment of Kora AI beta within the Company's own internal treasury operations is an important milestone on further developing Kora for broader enterprise use, aligning with the Company's intention of commercializing Kora through potential licensing arrangements, white label opportunities or subscription arrangements. This reflects the Company's broader strategy to align digital asset holdings with core platform capabilities, enabling both operational yield and long-term value positioning within a unified public structure.

Strategic Partnerships and Ventures

Pioneer has also maintained strategic positions in various private and publicly listed companies aligned with revenue generating AI and BTC and digital asset treasury adoption, and has an active role in shaping the direction of each. These partnerships include the following:

TAO Alpha Plc (UK), LSE Listed (TAO.L) - Provides subnet infrastructure and develops revenue generating AI agents deployed across the Bittensor network and BTC integration to power the next generation of decentralized AI services.

Cykel AI Plc (UK), LSE Listed (CYK.L) - Builder of AI automation for business workflows; recently announced a proposed £750,000 placement and disclosed BTC treasury adoption.

Supernova Digital Assets Plc (UK), Aquis listed (SOL.AQ) - Holds over 27,000 SOL and is an AI-powered purpose-built vehicle to identify investment and business building opportunities in the Solana and crypto currency ecosystem.

Sundae Bar plc (UK), Listed on AIM (SBAR.L) - Operates a BTC reserves model for an AI Agent Marketplace connecting developers and businesses seeking scalable AI agents.

About the Company

Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. (Cboe CA: JPEG) is a publicly listed venture builder advancing agentic AI at the intersection of artificial intelligence and decentralized finance. Through its subsidiary Kora AI Pte Ltd, Pioneer develops automation platforms for crypto trading and treasury management. The Company's layered digital asset strategy combines direct Bitcoin and Solana exposure, as well as strategic minority equity interests in ventures driving innovation in AI and digital asset reserve strategies. These include Cykel AI Plc, Sundae Bar Plc, TAO Alpha Plc, and Supernova Digital Assets Plc. For information or to inquire about Kora AI private beta, visit: https://korapilot.ai.

For more information, visit www.p10neer.ai or www.sedarplus.ca.

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, and such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE: Pioneer AI Foundry