Atico Mining Corporation: Atico Mining Files Amended and Restated Rights Offering Circular and LIFE Offering Document

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF) announces that, further to its press release dated June 9, 2025, in connection with its concurrent Rights Offering (as defined below) and LIFE Offering (as defined below), the Company has filed an amended and restated rights offering circular (the "Circular") and an amended and restated offering document for the LIFE Offering (the "LIFE Offering Document", and together with the Circular, the "Offering Documents").

The Offering Documents have been amended to disclose the term sheet (the "Term Sheet") entered into between the Company and Trafigura PTE. Ltd. ("Trafigura"), regarding an amendment and extension of the Company's existing secured credit agreement with Trafigura. Further details about the Term Sheet are available in the Offering Documents and in the Company's press release dated June 13, 2025.

The Company is undertaking a rights offering to raise gross proceeds of up to approximately $5,336,592 (the "Rights Offering") and concurrent offering under the listed issuer financing exemption to raise gross proceeds of up to approximately $3,200,000 (the "LIFE Offering", and together with the Rights Offering, the "Offerings"), for total gross proceeds of up to approximately $8,536,592. The terms of the Offerings remain as described in the Company's press release dated June 9, 2025.

The Circular, the LIFE Offering Document, and the amended and restated Notice of Rights Offering on Form 45-106F14 - Rights Offering Notice for Reporting Issuers, and the LIFE Offering Document will be available, for persons outside of the United States, on the Company's website at www.aticomining.com. Prospective investors should read these documents before making an investment decision.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or under any state securities laws in the United States, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements.

About Atico Mining Corporation

Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company generates significant cash flow through the operation of the El Roble mine and is developing its high-grade La Plata VMS project in Ecuador. The Company is also pursuing additional acquisition of advanced stage opportunities. For more information, please visit www.aticomining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fernando E. Ganoza

CEO

Atico Mining Corporation

Trading symbols: TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF

Investor Relations

Igor Dutina

Tel: +1.604.729.5765

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "confirm" and similar expressions, or the negatives of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might", or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date specified in such statement. Specifically, this news release includes, but is not limited to, forward-looking statements regarding our expectations regarding the proceeds of the Offerings.

Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond Atico's ability to predict or control. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the Company's outstanding debt, including amounts due and payable to each of Trafigura and Dundee Corporation. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments are likely to differ and may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to, (1) the completion of the Loan Refinancing; (2) the completion of the LIFE Offering; (3) the completion of the Rights Offering under certain thresholds, including the estimated costs thereof; (4) the Company's ability to generate positive cash flows from ongoing operations at the El Roble Mine, including the ability to sell its mineral concentrates in inventory; (5) that all required third party contractual, regulatory and governmental approvals will be obtained for the development, construction and production of the Company's properties, (6) there being no significant disruptions affecting operations, whether due to labor disruptions, supply disruptions, power disruptions, damage to equipment, non-renewal of title to the Company's claims or otherwise, (7) permitting, development, expansion and power supply proceeding on a basis consistent with the Company's current expectations, (8) currency exchange rates being approximately consistent with current levels, (9) certain price assumptions for copper, gold, zinc and silver, (10) prices for and availability of fuel oil, electricity, parts and equipment and other key supplies remaining consistent with current levels, (11) production forecasts meeting expectations, (12) the accuracy of the Company's current mineral resource and reserve estimates, (13) labor and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with the Company's current expectations, (14) matters related to the ongoing dispute with the National Mining Agency in Colombia, and (15) general marketing, political, business and economic conditions.

Forward-looking statements may be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors including without limitation, those referred to in the Offering Documents that may cause Atico's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any of its future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If Atico does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements, unless required by law.