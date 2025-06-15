Anzeige
Sonntag, 15.06.2025
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
WKN: A0M4X2 | ISIN: CNE100000353 | Ticker-Symbol: GKE
Tradegate
13.06.25 | 09:59
2,800 Euro
-0,07 % -0,002
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
15.06.2025 06:18 Uhr
170 Leser
Hisense Celebrates Kick-off of FIFA Club World Cup as Official Partner, Marking New Milestone in Global Sports Journey

QINGDAO, China, June 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, celebrates the opening of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 as an Official Partner, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to global sports. For Hisense, every match is not just a competition, but an opportunity to inspire, connect, and lead through technology.


As an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and 2022, and Official Partner of UEFA EURO 2016, 2020, and 2024, Hisense continues to strengthen its association with the world's most prestigious tournaments. The brand has further expanded its influence through high-profile partnerships in other fields, including the PSG, NBA (North America), NRL (within Australia), Real Madrid (MEA & Spain), NASCAR (USA), Red Bull Racing in Formula 1, and leading organizations in esports and football.

For fans watching from home, Hisense is redefining the matchday experience. According to Omdia, Hisense has led the global market for 100-inch and above TVs with a 56.7% volume share in 2023, 2024, and Q1 2025, delivering ultra-large screens that recreate the stadium atmosphere in living rooms worldwide. Every pass, goal, and celebration come to life with immersive clarity, making fans feel part of the action.

Looking ahead, Hisense remains committed to its brand mission of enriching people's lives through innovative technology. By deepening its presence across diverse sports and entertainment platforms, Hisense strives to create unforgettable moments that connect fans worldwide. Through continuous innovation in display and audio technologies, the brand aims to inspire passion, foster unity, and empower every viewer to truly "Own the Moment."

Through its powerful synergy of sports partnerships and display innovation, Hisense continues to help fans everywhere "Own the Moment" and enjoy the excitement of competition-wherever they are.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV volume shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023- Q12025). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2711123/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-celebrates-kick-off-of-fifa-club-world-cup-as-official-partner-marking-new-milestone-in-global-sports-journey-302481772.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
