Hisense Middle East: Hisense MEA and Real Madrid Enter Second Year of Partnership for the 2025/26 Season

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense MEA enters the second year of its partnership with Real Madrid through 2025/2026 as the Spanish football giant embark on another thrilling season. The collaboration underscores Hisense's long-standing commitment to connecting fans in the region with the passion, precision, and performance that define both world-class sport and cutting-edge technology.

Building on almost a decade of global sports collaborations, including UEFA EURO, FIFA, and most recently the FIFA World Cup 2026, Hisense continues to strengthen its presence on the world stage. In the MEA region, the alliance with Real Madrid ensures the brand's innovative product portfolio is spotlighted alongside the club's men's and women's first teams throughout the 2025/26 season. From the Santiago Bernabéu to homes across the Middle East and Africa, Hisense will continue to define how supporters experience every moment of the game.

Driving Awareness Through Innovation

At the heart of this season's campaign is Hisense's collection of limited-edition Real Madrid-branded products that fuse premium design with smart innovation. The lineup includes the C2 Ultra 4K UHD Triple Colour RGB Laser Portable Mini Projector, a compact and powerful viewing solution for fans on the move. The 100-inch ULED MiniLED U7 PRO TV delivers breathtaking clarity and colour, transforming match days into immersive experiences. For everyday convenience, the PureFlat Smart Refrigerator offers sleek, modern storage, while the Uni Series Air Conditioner ensures fans stay cool under pressure, no matter the scorecard.

These exclusive products are available at the Hisense brand store and official retailers in the region, with new offers expected throughout the season.

Strengthening Fan Connections in MEA

The renewed sponsorship campaign is designed to not only highlight Hisense's industry-leading technology but also deliver value directly to fans across the Middle East and Africa. In the coming months, Hisense will roll out a series of promotions and experiential activations that will connect supporters more closely with the brand and club.

"Our partnership with Real Madrid continues to be a powerful platform to engage audiences across the MEA region," said Jason Ou, President of Hisense Middle East and Africa. "As we enter this new season, we are delivering a consistent, region-wide approach that connects with fans across MEA. Through integrated campaigns and experiential activations, we aim to engage supporters in every market, from large-scale challenges that unite the region to tailored initiatives that bring local communities closer to the club and the Hisense technology that can enhance their everyday life."

Looking Ahead

Through its continued alliance with Real Madrid, Hisense reaffirms its commitment to innovation, excellence, and fan engagement. By combining the world's most celebrated football club with an industry leader in home entertainment solutions, the brands can continue ensuring even greater engagement with their fans.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognised leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specialising in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2024). As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

With 31 R&D centres, 36 industrial parks and production bases, and 64 overseas offices worldwide, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/.

