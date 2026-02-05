Hisense Named World's First Customer Centricity Lighthouse Factory in the TV Industry by World Economic Forum

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, announced that the Hisense Visual Technology Qingdao Factory has been recognized by the World Economic Forum (WEF) as a Customer Centricity Lighthouse, becoming the first and only Lighthouse factory in the global television industry.

The designation was announced as part of the WEF's Global Lighthouse Network, which recognizes industrial sites applying advanced digital technologies to improve customer value, speed-to-market, and operational performance.

Operating in a mature and highly competitive TV market in the Middle East region, in line with Hisense's commitment to cutting-edge innovation and manufacturing excellence, the Hisense Visual Technology Qingdao Factory has deployed an extensive digital modernization initiative, integrating AI, big data analytics, industrial simulation technologies, and immersive virtual reality (VR) throughout its product development and production processes to boost operational scale, streamline efficiency, and improve market responsiveness, while facilitating proven global methodologies to strengthen manufacturing leadership throughout the Middle East market.

As a result, the factory achieved a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 84%, reduced R&D cycles by 34%, lowered material costs by 18%, and shortened new employee training time by 60%. The cycle from capturing customer needs to translating them into product functions was reduced by 62%, while production efficiency for 85-inch TVs improved to a 20-second manufacturing cycle.

Jason Ou, President of Hisense Middle East & Africa (MEA) said: "Investing in our manufacturing infrastructure is crucial for cementing Hisense's leadership in the Middle East market, enabling us to deliver innovative technology at competitive prices, while advancing the region's strategic objectives of economic diversification and technological self-sufficiency."

This marks Hisense's third Lighthouse designation within the WEF Global Lighthouse Network. Previously, Hisense Hitachi's Huangdao factory was recognized as the world's first Sustainability Lighthouse in the VRF sector and the industry's only dual Lighthouse factory, underscoring Hisense's leadership in AI-enabled sustainable manufacturing.

The Customer Centricity Lighthouse designation represents a key milestone in Hisense's human-centric digital transformation and intelligent manufacturing strategy.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognised leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specialising in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV shipments (2022-2025) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2025). As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026, and Real Madrid renowned football club, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

With 30 R&D centres, 37 industrial parks and production bases, and 64 overseas offices worldwide, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/

