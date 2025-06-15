New To The Street: InterLink Labs Surpasses 1 Million Registered Users and Confirms Strategic Investment from Google

New to The Street will continue its coverage with a powerful combination of national TV commercials, long-form interviews, earned media placements, and exposure on iconic outdoor billboards

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2025 / InterLink Labs, a developer of decentralized identity infrastructure focused on anti-bot solutions in Web3, enhancing real-world verification, asset linking, and smart interactions to reintroduce human connections in the AI is proud to confirm a strategic investment from Google for Startups, reinforcing its position as a vital provider of Web3 infrastructure.

As a client partner of New to The Street, a prominent name in financial media and long-form business broadcasting, InterLink Labs is also proud to announce that it has achieved a milestone of over 1 million AI-driven registered scans through its decentralized identity network. This remarkable achievement occurred within just three months following the launch of its super app, powered by InterLink ID core technology.

Interlink Labs' AI/Web3 technology enables verifiable ownership of human's digital ID, digitallinking of real-world and tokenized assets, and next-generation interaction between consumers,enterprises, and smart environments. Its 1 million+ users today can collect Universal BasicIncome (UBI) via the InterLink platform with an AI-powered practical application of InterLink IDto verify a real human participation that can span across luxury goods, events, online gaming, e-learning platforms, healthcare, and verified credentials, each secured by a trustless cryptographic bridge.

"This milestone represents a turning point in how brands and users interact in the Web3 economy, said Vince Caruso, Chief Marketing Officer of Interlink Labs and CEO of New to The Street. "With Google's investment and our rapid user adoption, Interlink Labs is well-positioned to be the global utility layer for digital-physical verification."

Interlink Labs' segment is currently airing on Fox Business and Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming by New to The Street, with broad exposure across national TV, YouTube (2.65M+ subscribers), Times Square digital billboards, and earned media syndication to ABC, NBC, and CBS affiliates.

A new feature on Interlink's Google-backed technology rollout will premiere this summer as part of New to The Street's; Opportunities To Consider; series, highlighting the transformative role of decentralized scan-based infrastructure in commerce and compliance.

Monica Brennan - monica@newtothestreet.com

About Interlink Labs

Interlink Labs Inc. is the creator of the anti-bot InterLink Network, a decentralized identity infrastructure powering real-world verification, asset linking, and smart interactions to bring back

the humanity in the age of AI. Its technology enables scan-to-own, scan-to-verify, and scan-to- transact capabilities across industries thus bridging physical and digital trust. For more information, please visit https://interlinklabs.ai/

About New to The Street

Since 2009, New to The Street has combined national TV broadcasts with earned media, iconic outdoor placements, and digital amplification to support innovative public and private companies. With over 220 million weekly TV impressions, 2.65 million YouTube subscribers, and a following of 700,000+ across LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X, the platform remains the industry standard for predictable, high-impact financial media. For more information, please visit www.newtothestreet.com.

