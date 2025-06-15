

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) announced that Chairman Emeritus Leonard Lauder passed away on June 14, at the age of 92.



Lauder was born in 1933 in New York City, the oldest son of Este and Joseph H. Lauder, the founders of The Este Lauder Companies. He served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy and as a Navy reservist, for which the U.S. Navy Supply Corps Foundation later recognized him with its Distinguished Alumni Award. He formally joined Este Lauder in 1958, and for more than six decades, Lauder was a visionary and an innovator, helping transform the business from a handful of products sold under a single brand in U.S. stores to the multi-brand.



Lauder served as President of The Este Lauder Companies from 1972 to 1995 and as Chief Executive Officer from 1982 through 1999. He was named Chairman in 1995 and served in that role through June 2009.



