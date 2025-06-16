Anzeige
Actusnews Wire
16.06.2025 07:23 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: Exail announces several significant orders for navigation systems in land and airland defense applications

Exail Technologies continues to gain market share in the domain of land and airland defense, one of the key pillars of the group's growth for navigation systems in recent years. Geopolitical context and new military needs provide momentum for the group, which brings major technological differentiators.

Exail Technologies recently secured a significant contract with a European army to equip a very large number of aerial drones with its latest navigation system, UmiX. The UmiX series is the world's most compact high-performance inertial measurement unit (IMU), which was recently sold to the Spanish forces to equip Airbus's new tactical drones. This new order, which was unforeseen just a month ago, highlights a certain acceleration in navigation systems for land defense.

In the past weeks, Exail has also secured several significant orders for navigation systems dedicated to land defense. The inertial navigation systems sold, coming from the Advans range, are intended for varied applications such as anti-drone systems, the equipment of light vehicles, or mobile surveillance systems. These have been acquired by various European armed forces, further strengthening the momentum in this sector since the beginning of the year.

In total, these orders amount to nearly fifteen million euros.

The market for navigation systems in land defense is rapidly growing, driven by increased operational needs. More and more vehicles, including light vehicles, are being equipped with increasingly precise inertial navigation systems. These systems are critical for the stabilization, pointing and navigation needs of increasingly advanced sensors. They have also become essential for collaborative missions in environments where GPS data is unavailable, potentially jammed or spoofed over vast geographical areas.

Exail's gains in market share within this domain reflect the high quality of the group's inertial units, which cover a wide scope of performance thanks to unrivaled mastery of fiber optic technology. This technology offers competitive advantages compared to other technologies deployed in the sector (such as mechanical or laser gyroscopes). It provides greater precision, even in extreme environments, and remains reliable over many years without requiring maintenance.

Exail Technologies, whose products are ITAR-free[1], is positioned to meet this demand. These opportunities open promising growth perspectives for the company and reaffirm its role in developing cutting-edge solutions for its civilian and military partners.

[1] An ITAR-free product signifies that it does not incorporate American components and is not subject to the U.S. ITAR regulations, allowing for international export and use without restrictions imposed by the United States. This offers greater flexibility for clients seeking to avoid constraints associated with American dependency.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is a high-tech defense company specializing in autonomous robotics and navigation systems, with a strong vertical integration across its operations. The group offers maritime drone systems, particularly for mine-hunting, as well as inertial navigation systems using cutting-edge fiber-optic gyroscope technology. Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability, and safety for its civilian and military clients operating in harsh environments, generating revenue in nearly 80 countries.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and the OTCQX market (EXALF). The company is part of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes over 110 tech companies that are leaders in their fields or experiencing strong growth, as well as the MSCI Global Small Caps index.

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts :
Investors Relations
Hugo Soussan
Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86
h.soussan@exail-technologies.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72
apetureaux@actus.fr		Media Relations
Manon Clairet
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nWpsk5polZrIxnGelseZl2Vram2Xw2eUbpKWxWNvaJzGa5yTmWxmnMaYZnJjl2pt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92257-cp_exail-technologies_commandes-land-defense_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
