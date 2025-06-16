Anzeige
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
WKN: A1WZTT | ISIN: GG00B90J5Z95
TwentyFour Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - May 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 16

16 June 2025

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

Monthly Factsheet

Fund Commentary

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of May 2025. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

For professional/institutional investors:

https://www.twentyfouram.com/view/GG00B90J5Z95/twentyfour-income-fund

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Matt Goss

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:

TwentyFour Sales

+44 (0)20 7015 8900

The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369

About TFIF:

TFIF is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK and European asset-backed securities.



TwentyFour Income Fund Commentary May 2025
TwentyFour Income Fund Factsheet May 2025
© 2025 PR Newswire
