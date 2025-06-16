Cloud computing giant Amazon will invest $20 billion over the next five years to expand its data center network in Australia with the funding to also support the development of three new solar farms with more than 250 MW capacity. From pv magazine Australia Danish renewables developer European Energy has signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the Australian arm of United States-based global technology provider Amazon to deliver a combined capacity of more than 170 MW from three large-scale solar farms. Amazon has pledged to invest $20 billion (USD 12. 97 billion) over the next five years ...

