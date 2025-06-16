

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices continued to decline in May, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.



Producer and import prices dropped 0.7 percent year-on-year in May, faster than the 0.5 percent in the previous month. The price index has been falling since May 2023.



The producer price index showed an increase of 0.4 percent, while import prices dropped by 2.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer and import prices declined 0.5 percent in May after rising 0.1 percent in the prior month. Meanwhile, prices were expected to increase by 0.1 percent. Moreover, this was the first decline in six months.



Price declines were particularly evident in mineral oil products. Electricity, metals and semi-finished metal products, as well as crude oil and natural gas, also became cheaper, the agency said.



