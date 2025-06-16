Francis Lacan to speak on the limits of traditional risk models

Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk and Regulatory Reporting (FRR) is set to join the conversation at Risk Live Europe 2025, one of the year's key gatherings for senior risk professionals. Held June 17-18 at Convene Sancroft, St Paul's, London, the event will bring together more than 600 senior risk professionals from across the financial services sector to tackle the urgent questions shaping today's credit, market, liquidity, and operational risk landscape.

Francis Lacan, Director of Product Management at Wolters Kluwer FRR, will speak on a panel titled "Our golden age has just begun: MAGA's mercurial markets" on Tuesday, June 17, at 11:40 a.m. BST. He will join thought leaders from Citi, State Street, and Thematic Markets to unpack the limitations of traditional risk models, explore the realities of volatility, and share strategies for managing the ripple effects of global instability.

The FRR team will also be on site to showcase OneSumX the award-winning platform for finance, risk management, and regulatory reporting. Built to power advanced risk analytics and compliance across jurisdictions, OneSumX gives institutions the tools to stay ahead of shifting requirements and rising stakeholder expectations. Wolters Kluwer experts will be available throughout the event to discuss how institutions can enhance transparency, strengthen risk frameworks, and adapt confidently in real time.

The conference wraps up on June 18 with the prestigious Risk Technology Awards, celebrating the year's standout innovations in risk and technology.

"Risk Live Europe is where real conversations happen," said Jeroen Van Doorsselaere, Vice President of Global Product and Platform Management, Wolters Kluwer FRR. "It brings together people who are deep in the challenges of risk management-navigating everything from interest rate and market volatility and liquidity constraints to climate risk and shifting regulatory expectations. We're looking forward to sharing how our technology helps firms respond with more agility and confidence, and just as importantly, learning from others in the room. Events like this help push the entire industry forward."

Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk and Regulatory Reporting is part of Wolters Kluwer's Financial Corporate Compliance (FCC) division, which provides a wide range of technology-enabled lending, regulatory and investment compliance solutions, corporate services, and legal entity compliance solutions.

