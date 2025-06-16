Clarivate Plc: Clarivate Identifies Radioligand Therapy Innovators as Companies to Watch in the Future of Precision Oncology

New Report Highlights Emerging Leaders Advancing Next-generation Radiopharmaceuticals, Reshaping Cancer Care Through Targeted Innovation and Strategic Growth

LONDON, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced the release of a new Companies to Watch report, Radioligand Innovators Ushering in a New Era of Precision Oncology. The report spotlights pioneering companies that are redefining the drug discovery and development landscape through advancements in radioligand therapies (RLTs)-a rapidly evolving class of therapeutics that combines nuclear medicine with precision-targeted biotechnology to treat cancer with heightened specificity. Drawing on proprietary data, expert analysis and insights into therapeutic benefit, financing activity and R&D momentum, the report highlights why these organizations are considered high-impact innovators. This latest edition follows previous Companies to Watch reports focused on RNA-based technologies, artificial intelligence/ machine learning (AI/ML), next-generation gene-editing and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

Radioligand therapies represent one of the most promising frontiers in oncology, offering highly specific delivery of radioactive isotopes to tumor cells while minimizing damage to healthy tissue. These agents are rapidly gaining momentum as both scientific breakthroughs and strategic investments accelerate across the global pharmaceutical landscape.

Michael Ward, Global Head of Thought Leadership, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Clarivate, said: "Radioligand therapies are emerging as a cornerstone of precision oncology, combining decades of research in nuclear medicine with the latest innovations in biotechnology. This report identifies the innovators that are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in cancer care - and highlights the market, scientific and strategic signals that make them companies to watch."

David Bejker, Chief Executive Officer, Affibody, said: "Radioligand therapies (RLTs) are transforming the promise of precision medicine into reality, enabling treatments that are finely tuned to the unique characteristics of each patient and their tumor, rather than relying on one-size-fits-all solutions. By uniting the precision of targeted drug delivery with the power of radiotherapy, RLTs use tumor-seeking molecules linked to therapeutic radioisotopes to deliver radiation directly to cancer cells, minimizing damage to healthy tissue and opening a new frontier in personalized cancer care."

The report offers a detailed view of the evolving RLT landscape, highlighting the science, clinical promise and market momentum behind this precision approach. It profiles emerging innovators; explores key trends in M&A, funding and partnerships; and examines how differentiated R&D strategies and IP positioning set companies apart. The report also addresses challenges in manufacturing and regulation while assessing advances in alpha-emitting isotopes, combination therapies and the infrastructure needed to deliver next-generation radiotherapies at scale.

The Radioligand Companies to Watch are:

Alpha-9 Oncology is developing and advancing a pipeline of differentiated and highly targeted radiopharmaceuticals as potentially life-improving treatments for various malignancies. The company's bespoke, iterative process leverages the team's deep expertise in modifying peptides, small molecules and small biologics to inform target selection, molecule design, formulation and clinical evaluation.

Ariceum Therapeutics was launched after the acquisition of the rights for its lead product, satoreotide (SSO110), from Ipsen, which has remained a shareholder in the company. Satoreotide is a proprietary peptide derivative that binds to somatostatin receptor 2 (SSTR2), which is overexpressed in neuroendocrine tumors and some aggressive cancers. The company is developing radiopharmaceutical theranostic pairs focusing on aggressive tumors such as small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) and Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC).

Convergent Therapeutics is developing radioantibodies, by conjugating alpha radionuclides to antibodies that target cancer cells. Its lead candidate, CONV01-a (Ac-225 rosopatamab tetraxetan), is in phase 2 trials for prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Perspective Therapeutics, a clinical-stage, radiopharmaceutical company, has adopted a theranostic approach using its proprietary chelator technology platform that enables radiolabeling of targeting moieties against cancers with therapeutic isotopes of lead (Pb-212) or diagnostic isotopes such as Ga-68 for high-resolution imaging of uptake or Pb-203 for retention of uptake. The company has also entered into exclusive licensing and patent agreements with academic institutions to broaden its alpha-emitting radiopharmaceutical platform capabilities.

PRECIRIX®, founded as a spin-off from Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB), is designing and developing radiopharmaceutical theranostics using camelid single-domain antibodies (sdAb) labeled with radiometals against multiple targets. The company's lead program, which targets fibroblast activation protein (FAP), could be a best-in-class alpha-emitting targeted radiotherapy against FAP and has been designed to address FAP-positive tumors.

Notable developments shaping the RLT field include high-profile acquisitions - such as Bristol Myers Squibb's $4.1 billion purchase of RayzeBio and AstraZeneca's $2.4 billion acquisition of Fusion Pharmaceuticals - as well as blockbuster therapies like Novartis' PLUVICTO® and LUTATHERA®, which have paved the way for broader adoption.

As the global radiopharmaceutical market is projected to surpass $13 billion within the next decade, the companies featured in this report are well-positioned to lead the next wave of therapeutic innovation.

To download the full report or learn more, visit here.

Methodology for the Companies to Watch Report

Clarivate analysts employed a rigorous, multidimensional framework to identify the emerging innovators featured in this Companies to Watch report. Each company was assessed for its ability to address critical scientific, clinical and business challenges within the radioligand therapy space. Key considerations included demonstrated proof of concept, achievement of developmental milestones and positioning within the clinical trial landscape. The evaluation also factored in the strength of collaborations with leading academic and research institutions, the potential to address significant unmet medical needs and the overall burden of disease targeted by each therapy. Financial health was a further determinant, with analysts examining capital raised, investor partnerships, projected runway and prospects for future growth through fundraising or strategic alliances. Finally, each company's intellectual property estate was analyzed to understand the strength and breadth of its innovation pipeline. The assessment was underpinned by insights from Clarivate's trusted proprietary data sources, including Cortellis Competitive Intelligence, Cortellis Deals Intelligence, Cortellis Regulatory Intelligence, Cortellis Clinical Trials Intelligence, BioWorld and OFF-X Translational Safety Intelligence, ensuring a holistic view of the companies poised to shape the future of precision oncology.

