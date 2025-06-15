Anzeige
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
15.06.2025 21:00 Uhr
15.06.2025 21:00 Uhr
Oma Säästöpankki Oyj: Inside information, negative profit warning - Oma Savings Bank Plc lowers its earnings guidance for 2025

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 15 JUNE 2025 AT 21:55 P.M. EET, INSIDE INFORMATION


Inside information, negative profit warning - Oma Savings Bank Plc lowers its earnings guidance for 2025

Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or Company) lowers its earnings guidance for 2025 as the company's cost level is expected to remain high throughout the 2025 financial year due to investments in risk management and quality processes, increased headcount, and efforts to address the findings of the Financial Supervisory Authority's inspection. In addition, the update to the ECL model implemented during the first quarter has increased the level of credit loss provisions more than anticipated. Furthermore, fee and commission income is expected to grow more slowly than anticipated in the prevailing economic environment. OmaSp estimates that the Group's comparable profit before taxes is EUR 50-65 million for the financial year 2025.

New business outlook and earnings guidance for 2025 are as follows (updated 15 June 2025):

The outlook for the Company's business for the financial year 2025 is affected by the decline in market interest rates and the continued high level of costs due to IT investments and system improvements required by risk management and quality processes. In addition, the Company continues to invest in customer experience on different channels. The uncertainty of the operating environment and economic situation affects the development of balance sheet items and comparable profit for the financial year 2025.

Oma Savings Bank Plc provides earnings guidance on comparable profit before taxes for 2025. Earnings guidance is based on the forecast for the entire year, which takes into account the current market and business situation. Forecasts are based on the management's insight into the Group's business development.

We estimate the Group's comparable profit before taxes to be EUR 50-65 million for the financial year 2025 (comparable profit before taxes was EUR 86.7 million in the financial year 2024).

Previous business outlook and earnings guidance (published 5 May 2025):

The outlook for the Company's business for the financial year 2025 is affected by the decline in market interest rates and the continued high level of costs due to IT investments and system improvements required by risk management and quality processes. In addition, the Company continues to invest in customer experience on different channels. The uncertainty of the operating environment and economic situation affects the development of balance sheet items and comparable profit for the financial year 2025.

Oma Savings Bank Plc provides earnings guidance on comparable profit before taxes for 2025. Earnings guidance is based on the forecast for the entire year, which takes into account the current market and business situation. Forecasts are based on the management's insight into the Group's business development.

We estimate the Group's comparable profit before taxes to be EUR 65-80 million for the financial year 2025, with a clarification that the figure is expected to be below the mid-point of the range (comparable profit before taxes was EUR 86.7 million in the financial year 2024).

Oma Savings Bank Plc

Additional information:
Karri Alameri, CEO, tel. +358 45 656 5250, karri.alameri@omasp.fi
Sarianna Liiri, CFO, tel. +358 40 835 6712, sarianna.liiri@omasp.fi

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a solvent and profitable Finnish bank. About 600 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp's 48 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners' products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
