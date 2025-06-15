Oma Säästöpankki Oyj: Inside information, negative profit warning - Oma Savings Bank Plc lowers its earnings guidance for 2025

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 15 JUNE 2025 AT 21:55 P.M. EET, INSIDE INFORMATION



Inside information, negative profit warning - Oma Savings Bank Plc lowers its earnings guidance for 2025

Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or Company) lowers its earnings guidance for 2025 as the company's cost level is expected to remain high throughout the 2025 financial year due to investments in risk management and quality processes, increased headcount, and efforts to address the findings of the Financial Supervisory Authority's inspection. In addition, the update to the ECL model implemented during the first quarter has increased the level of credit loss provisions more than anticipated. Furthermore, fee and commission income is expected to grow more slowly than anticipated in the prevailing economic environment. OmaSp estimates that the Group's comparable profit before taxes is EUR 50-65 million for the financial year 2025.

New business outlook and earnings guidance for 2025 are as follows (updated 15 June 2025):

The outlook for the Company's business for the financial year 2025 is affected by the decline in market interest rates and the continued high level of costs due to IT investments and system improvements required by risk management and quality processes. In addition, the Company continues to invest in customer experience on different channels. The uncertainty of the operating environment and economic situation affects the development of balance sheet items and comparable profit for the financial year 2025.

Oma Savings Bank Plc provides earnings guidance on comparable profit before taxes for 2025. Earnings guidance is based on the forecast for the entire year, which takes into account the current market and business situation. Forecasts are based on the management's insight into the Group's business development.

We estimate the Group's comparable profit before taxes to be EUR 50-65 million for the financial year 2025 (comparable profit before taxes was EUR 86.7 million in the financial year 2024).

Previous business outlook and earnings guidance (published 5 May 2025):

We estimate the Group's comparable profit before taxes to be EUR 65-80 million for the financial year 2025, with a clarification that the figure is expected to be below the mid-point of the range (comparable profit before taxes was EUR 86.7 million in the financial year 2024).

Oma Savings Bank Plc

Additional information:

Karri Alameri, CEO, tel. +358 45 656 5250, karri.alameri@omasp.fi

Sarianna Liiri, CFO, tel. +358 40 835 6712, sarianna.liiri@omasp.fi

