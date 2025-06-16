Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 16.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 919272 | ISIN: FR0000120560 | Ticker-Symbol: NEQ
Tradegate
13.06.25 | 15:34
15,720 Euro
+1,16 % +0,180
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUADIENT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUADIENT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,68015,72011:28
15,68015,72010:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.06.2025 08:36 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Quadient SA: Approval of all resolutions by the combined Shareholders' meeting of 13 June 2025

Paris, 16 June 2025

The combined Annual General Meeting of Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT) was held on 13 June 2025 under the chairmanship of Mr. Didier Lamouche. All resolutions submitted to a vote were duly approved, with an attendance rate of 75.08% (quorum for ordinary and extraordinary resolutions).

The meeting was broadcast live on the Company's website.

The Annual General Meeting approved the renewal of the three-year terms of directorship of Mrs. Nathalie Wright and Mr. Didier Lamouche. The Annual General Meeting also approved the appointment of a new Director, Mrs. Delphine Segura Vaylet, for a three-year term.

Following the Annual General Meeting, at a meeting held on the same day, the Board of Directors decided to renew Mr. Lamouche as Chairman of the Board of Directors and decided on the composition of the Board's committees as follows:

  • Appointments, Remuneration and Sustainability Committee: Mrs. Wright (chair), Mr. Troksa and Mrs. Segura Vaylet;
  • Audit and Risks Committee: Mrs. Boulet-Supau (chair), Mr. Courteille and Mrs. Wright;
  • Strategy Committee: Mr. Troksa (chair), Mr. Courteille, Bpifrance Investissement (represented by Mr. Blot), and Mrs. Segura Vaylet.

The Annual General Meeting approved the resolutions concerning the remuneration for fiscal year 2024 and the remuneration policy for fiscal year 2025 for the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Chief Executive Officer and all directors.

The Annual General Meeting also approved the appointment of KPMG S.A. as the statutory auditor.

The Annual General Meeting also renewed all delegations of authority and financial authorizations granted to the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting also approved the payment of a cash dividend of 0.70 euro per share. The dividend will be paid in a single instalment on 6 August 2025.

Consolidated voting results as well as the presentation shown during the Annual General Meeting will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website (https://invest.quadient.com/en/annual-general-meetings).

Agenda

On 24 September 2025, Quadient will release its first-half 2025 results.

About Quadient®
Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing.

For more information about Quadient, visit https://invest.quadient.com/en/

Contacts

Anne-Sophie Jugean, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 30 24
as.jugean@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com

OPRG Financial
Fabrice Baron
+33 (0)6 14 08 29 81
fabrice.baron@omnicomprgroup.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.