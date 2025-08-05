Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 919272 | ISIN: FR0000120560 | Ticker-Symbol: NEQ
Tradegate
04.08.25 | 10:35
15,360 Euro
-0,78 % -0,120
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUADIENT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUADIENT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,76015,84011:03
15,80015,84011:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.08.2025 08:36 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

E-Invoicing: Quadient Reaches Key Milestone as Serensia Successfully Passes French Tax Authority Testing

E-Invoicing: Quadient Reaches Key Milestone as Serensia Successfully Passes French Tax Authority Testing

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global intelligent automation platform enabling secure and professional business connections, announced today that Serensia, its recent acquisition in the digital segment, has successfully completed interoperability testing in live conditions as part of France's phased rollout of mandatory e-invoicing.

Serensia, a certified French e-invoicing platform connected to the Peppol network, was selected by the French Public Finance Department, along with two other platforms, formerly designated as Partner Dematerialization Platforms (PDP) and now referred to as Certified Platforms, to participate in the first round of interoperability testing. Conducted under real-world conditions, the tests validated the public directory's interaction with other platforms and the government's data hub. Beyond demonstrating technical capabilities, the initiative reflects a broader commitment to strengthening collaboration between private-sector players and public authorities. The results confirm Serensia's robustness, reliability and compliance, marking a major step forward in Quadient's readiness and reaffirming its ability to support businesses in meeting the requirements of the e-invoicing reform.

"The French Public Finance Department's selection of Serensia for the initial round of real-world testing speaks to the strength of the solution," said Geoffrey Godet, CEO of Quadient. "Its successful compliance testing validates the strategic choices we've made, particularly the acquisition of Serensia, which now positions Quadient at the forefront of the reform's implementation across all French companies. Our message to businesses is clear: transitioning to e-invoicing requires preparation, and Quadient is more ready than ever to support them with a proven, reliable and compliant solution."

As of July 1, the central directory listing all VAT-registered businesses has gone live. Quadient is already able to register clients who have granted it a mandate, in accordance with the government-defined process. Through its subsidiary Serensia or its own certified platform, the company is preparing for its final registration, expected in fall 2025. This will enable it to fully support large enterprises, mid-sized companies, SMEs and accounting firms in the digital transition mandated by the reform.

To learn more about Quadient's invoicing and payment solutions, visit: https://www.quadient.com/en/learn/invoicing.

About Quadient®
Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit http://www.quadient.com/en/.

Media Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient
Global Press Relations Manager
+1 203-301-3673
jscolaro@quadient.com

Kiley Ribordy, Walker Sands
Senior PR Director
quadientpr@walkersands.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.