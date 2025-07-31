Quadient Maintains Momentum in UK Smart Locker Reach with Shell Service Stations Alliance

The partnership builds on recent strategic alliances, advancing Quadient's mission to deliver nationwide smart open locker access with first 200 locations underway





Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announces a new partnership with Shell Service Stations, which has over 540 petrol forecourt locations throughout the UK. Known for its commitment to "making life's journeys better," Shell offers a premium retail experience focused on convenience, choice, and quality services.

As part of the new collaboration, Parcel Pending by Quadient smart lockers are being deployed across the UK, with the first 200 installations already rolling out, marking another successful step in Quadient's mission to scale up to 5,000 open-access units nationwide by 2027. Accessible to all carriers and service providers, the smart lockers offer a flexible, secure platform for 24/7 delivery, returns, and exchanges. They also serve as versatile service points, accommodating temporary storage and services such as prescription pickup, click-and-collect retail orders, spare part distribution, and key collection.

"Partnering with Shell Service Stations brings Parcel Pending by Quadient smart lockers even closer to everyday life for communities across the UK," said Katia Bourgeais Crémel, EVP Parcel Locker Solutions Europe, Quadient. "Shell's highly accessible locations are open long hours and seamlessly embedded into people's daily routines, making them prime locations for expanding our open locker network. Together, we're simplifying last-mile logistics by offering people a convenient, secure way to send, return, or collect parcels on their terms. This collaboration not only strengthens our UK footprint but also supports Shell's ambition to deliver more sustainable, customer-centric services."

"We're pleased to be working with Quadient to bring their smart locker services to our service stations" said Sarah Reid, Business Development Manager for Convenience Retail Services at Shell UK. "This collaboration enhances the convenience we offer our customers by integrating a trusted, open-access parcel service that elevates the retail experience we offer. It's another step in expanding our services to meet evolving customer needs while supporting more sustainable, flexible delivery options for communities nationwide."

To learn more about Quadient's open locker network, visit parcelpending.com.

About Quadient®

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

