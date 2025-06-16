

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen fell to near 1-year lows of 167.22 against the euro and 178.10 against the Swiss franc, from last week's closing quotes of 166.46 and 177.62, respectively.



Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen dropped to 5-day lows of 196.18 and 144.61 from Friday's closing quotes of 195.47 and 144.10, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 169.00 against the euro, 179.00 against the franc, 198.00 against the pound and 148.00 against the greenback.



