Integrum AB: Integrum appoints Louise Wåhlin as new Chief Financial Officer

Mölndal, Sweden, June 16th, 2025 - Integrum AB (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: INTEG B) today announces that Louise Wåhlin has been appointed new Chief Financial Officer. She will take on her new position on September 15th 2025.

Louise Wåhlin has broad experience from senior finance roles at companies such as Getinge and Polestar and, most recently, as CFO for Capture Energy. Her education includes studies at the Gothenburg School of Economics. Louise is succeeding Jörgen Svanström, interim CFO, who will be available during the transition.

"I welcome Louise Wåhlin to Integrum, and I am convinced her experience will contribute significantly to the company's continued strategic development. I also want to thank Jörgen Svanström for his service as Interim CFO and wish him all the best for the future," says Martin Hillsten, CEO of Integrum.

About integrum

Integrum AB is a publicly traded company (INTEG B: Nasdaq First North Growth Market) based outside of Gothenburg, Sweden, with a U.S. subsidiary in San Francisco. Since 1990, its OPRA Implant System has helped improve the quality of life for hundreds of people who are amputees by directly attaching a prosthesis to the bone and musculoskeletal system, therefore avoiding the need for a socket. Based on osseointegration, the bone-anchored implant system offers a range of benefits, including improved mobility and function, enhanced comfort, reduced pressure, a stable attachment and more. The OPRA Implant System was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2020 and is the only FDA-approved bone-anchored implant system specifically designed for use in amputees available in the U.S. Today, Integrum continues to perform research and develop custom-made medical device solutions in close collaboration with scientists and clinicians. To learn more, please visit https://integrum.se/.