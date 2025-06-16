

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's producer prices decreased for the fourth straight month in May, though at a slower pace, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The industrial producer price index dropped 0.8 percent yearly in May, following a 1.3 percent decrease in April. Prices were expected to fall 0.6 percent.



Among the main industrial groupings, prices for energy declined 5.9 percent, while those of durable and non-durable consumer goods increased by 2.2 percent each compared to last year. Prices for capital goods also showed an increase of 2.1 percent.



Excluding energy, producer price inflation was 1.4 percent, up from 0.6 percent in April.



On a monthly basis, producer prices also dropped 0.6 percent in May versus an expected fall of 0.4 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News