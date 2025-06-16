

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation eased more than initially estimated in May to the lowest level in four months, the latest data from the statistical office showed on Monday.



Consumer price inflation moderated to 1.6 percent in May from 1.9 percent in April. In the flash estimate, the rate of increase was 1.7 percent.



The price growth in regulated energy softened to 29.3 percent from 31.7 percent. Inflation based on unprocessed food slowed to 3.5 percent from 4.2 percent. Meanwhile, costs for unregulated energy showed a further decline of 4.3 percent.



Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation eased to 1.9 percent from 2.1 percent. The latest rate was revised downwardly from 2.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.1 percent, revised from the flat change estimated initially.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, climbed at a slower pace of 1.7 percent annually in May versus 2.0 percent in April. The flash inflation rate was 1.9 percent. Monthly, the HICP dropped 0.1 percent, revised from a 0.1 percent increase.



