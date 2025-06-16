

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Amidst a mood of caution, the DAX index that tracks the performance of the 40 largest companies listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange gained more than a quarter percent on Monday. Concerns about geopolitical tensions as well as the global trade war however lingered.



The DAX is currently trading 0.29 percent higher at 23,567.02, versus the previous close of 23,499.40. The day's trading ranged between a high of 23,621.65 and a low of 23,502.65.



In the 40-scrip index, only 13 scrips are trading in the overnight red zone. Siemens Energy topped with overnight gains of 2 percent. Daimler Truck Holding followed with gains of 1.9 percent. Deutsche Bank and Deutsche Borse, both rallied more than a percent.



Symrise topped losses with a decline of 3.7 percent. Beiersdorf and Sartorius have both declined more than 1 percent.



While the Dollar's weakness has dragged the six-currency Dollar Index to 97.99, the EUR/USD pair has rallied 0.22 percent. It is currently at 1.1578 after ranging between 1.1587 and 1.1524. The EUR/GBP pair has added 0.11 percent to 0.8525. The EUR/JPY pair has also increased 0.27 percent to 166.91.



Amidst a softening in global risk aversion and safe-haven demand, German bond yields have increased 0.91 percent overnight to 2.5590 percent. The yield which was at 2.5360 percent at the previous close ranged between 2.5880 percent and 2.5340 percent in the day's trading.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News