

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The euro rose to nearly a 1-year high of 167.22 against the yen and a 4-day high of 0.9420 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 166.35 and 0.9385, respectively.



Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the euro edged up to 0.8530 and 1.1587 from early lows of 0.8511 and 1.1524, respectively.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 165.00 against the yen, 0.95 against the franc, 0.86 against the pound and 1.16 against the greenback.



