BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 16

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 13 June 2025 were:

637.41p Capital only

647.19p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 65,000 Ordinary shares on 13th June 2025, the Company has 77,181,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 26,028,000 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.