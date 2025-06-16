Aclara Resources Inc.: Aclara Appoints New Chief Operating Officer Based in the U.S.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Hugh Broadhurst as Chief Operating Officer of Aclara, effective June 16, 2025. Hugh will be based in the United States and will assume the technical leadership role across Aclara's upstream projects, including the Carina Project and Penco Module, as well as its downstream U.S. initiatives in rare earths separation, metals, and alloys. He will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer.

Hugh brings over twenty years of leadership experience with multinational corporations specializing in global operations, process development, project finance, capital project implementations and building high performing teams. Prior to joining Aclara, he served as General Manager of the Thacker Pass Project at Lithium Americas Corp., where he led process development, operations readiness, and played a key role in securing financing from the U.S. Department of Energy and other strategic investors. Hugh has a proven track record of delivering value through innovation in both new and existing chemical processes, particularly within the specialty chemicals sector. His experience spans several major corporations, including Rohm & Haas (Dow Chemical), Syngenta, and Arysta LifeScience. Hugh holds a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the University of KwaZulu-Natal in Durban, South Africa, and a Master of Science in chemical engineering from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Aclara's CEO, Ramón Barua, commented:

"We are thrilled to announce Hugh Broadhurst as Aclara's new Chief Operating Officer, reinforcing our dedication to assembling a world-class team to drive our mine-to-magnet vertical integration strategy. Hugh's extensive experience in U.S. chemical, industrial, and mining sectors, paired with his proven expertise in delivering large-scale projects, positions him to lead the development and implementation of Aclara's downstream processing capabilities in the United States, as well as ensuring a seamless integration with of our mining projects in Brazil and Chile. Hugh's key role in the Thacker Pass Project securing offtake agreements and investments from leading automakers such as General Motors, along with obtaining significant U.S. government loans and grants, highlights the exceptional experience and value he brings for Aclara's success. Guided by a deep commitment to sustainability and leading ESG principles, Hugh's leadership supports Aclara's vision to build a responsible and reliable rare earths supply chain that powers the technologies transforming our world."

Aclara's newly appointed Chief Operating Officer, Hugh Broadhurst, commented:

"I'm excited to join Aclara at this transformative moment in the Company's journey and to help drive the evolution of the rare earth industry. The opportunity to support Aclara in delivering an integrated, secure, sustainable, and geopolitically independent source of heavy rare earths is one I am very passionate about. I look forward to working alongside a talented team to advance Aclara's mine-to-magnet projects across the Americas, driving innovation, excellence in execution, operational readiness, and long-term value for our shareholders."

Hugh will succeed Barry Murphy, Aclara's former Chief Operating Officer, who chose to retire effective April 30, 2025. During his tenure, Barry made significant contributions to Aclara's growth and innovation, including building a strong technical team, advancing the Carina Project in Brazil from discovery to development, enhancing and optimizing our Circular Mineral Harvesting technology, and initiating our vertical integration strategy. The Company sincerely thanks Barry for his outstanding leadership and dedication, and wishes him all the best.

About Aclara

Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX:ARA), a Toronto Stock Exchange listed company, is focused on building a vertically integrated supply chain for rare earths alloys used in permanent magnets. This strategy is supported by Aclara's development of rare earth mineral resources hosted in ionic clay deposits, which contain high concentrations of the scarce heavy rare earths, providing the Company with a long-term, reliable source of these critical materials. The Company's rare earth mineral resource development projects include the Carina Project in the State of Goiás, Brazil as its flagship project and the Penco Module in the Biobío Region of Chile. Both projects feature Aclara's patented technology named Circular Mineral Harvesting, which offers a sustainable and energy-efficient extraction process for rare earths from ionic clay deposits. The Circular Mineral Harvesting process has been designed to minimize the water consumption and overall environmental impact through recycling and circular economy principles. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aclara Technologies Inc., the Company is further enhancing its product value by developing a rare earths separation plant in the United States. This facility will process mixed rare earth carbonates sourced from Aclara's mineral resource projects, separating them into pure individual rare earth oxides. Additionally, Aclara through a joint venture with CAP S.A., is advancing its alloy-making capabilities to convert these refined oxides into the alloys needed for fabricating permanent magnets. This joint venture leverages CAP's extensive expertise in metal refining and special ferro-alloyed steels. Beyond the Carina Project and the Penco Module, Aclara is committed to expanding its mineral resource portfolio by exploring greenfield opportunities and further developing projects within its existing concessions in Brazil, Chile, and other jurisdictions, aiming to increase future production of heavy rare earths.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to, among other things, Hugh's track record as a driver for the successful implementation of Aclara's mine-to-magnet strategy; and Hugh's experience with respect to securing offtake agreements with leading automakers and obtaining significant U.S. government loans and grants for Aclara. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to risks related to operating in a foreign jurisdiction, including political and economic risks in Chile, Brazil and the United States; risks related to changes to mining laws and regulations and the termination or non-renewal of mining rights by governmental authorities; risks related to failure to comply with the law or obtain necessary permits and licenses or renew them; cost of compliance with applicable environmental regulations; actual production, capital and operating costs may be different than those anticipated; the Company may be not able to successfully complete the development, construction and start-up of mines and new development projects, the separation plant in the United States and its metals and alloys project with CAP; risks related to fluctuation in commodity prices; risks related to mining operations; and dependence on the Penco Module and/or the Carina Project. Aclara cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For a detailed discussion of the foregoing factors, among others, please refer to the risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated as of March 22, 2024, filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile. Actual results and timing could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

Ramón Barúa Costa

Chief Executive Officer

investorrelations@aclara-re.com

SOURCE: Aclara Resources Inc.

