

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The Middle East conflict is escalating as eight people were killed and around 100 others injured in pre-dawn missile strikes by Iran Monday targeting Israeli cities.



Casualties are increasing on both sides as the deadly conflict, triggered by Israeli airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear sites Friday, entered its fourth day.



224 Iranians have been killed so far by Israeli attacks, while Israel lost the lives of 24 people in Iran's retaliation with drones and ballistic missiles, media reports say.



Iran launched fresh strikes across Israel overnight, including in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and the port city of Haifa, causing explosions, damage and deaths, according to Israel's national emergency service.



Dozens of military targets in central Iranian region of Isfahan, including missile storage facilities, launchers and command centers, were pounded by Israeli fighter jets, IDF Brigadier General Effie Defrin said in a news conference Monday.



He claimed that Israel has 'full aerial operational control' over Iran's capital Tehran.



'We have destroyed one third of the Iranian Regime's surface-to-surface missile launchers,' he told reporters.



Meanwhile, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson called on the U.S. government to condemn Israeli attacks if US-Iran nuclear talks should continue.



U.S. President Donald Trump said he expects a deal to de-escalate the situation in the Middle East.



Replying to reporters' questions before he left for Canada on Sunday to attend the G7 summit, he said, 'I hope there's going to be a deal. I think it's time for a deal. Sometimes they have to fight it out.'



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News