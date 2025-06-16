Anzeige
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Block listing Interim Review

DJ Block listing Interim Review 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Block listing Interim Review 
16-Jun-2025 / 12:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Block Listing Six Monthly Return 
 
Schedule 5 
 
To        Regulation Department, 
         Euronext Dublin 
 
 
Date       16 June 2025                                      
 
AVS No                                                     
 
  
 
Please ensure the entries on this return are typed or printed electronically 
 
1       Name of applicant                            Irish Residential Properties 
                                            REIT plc 
 
 
                                            Irish Residential Properties 
                                            REIT plc 2014 
2       Name of scheme 
 
 
                                            Long Term Incentive Plan 
 
3       Period of return                             From  17/12/ To   16/06/ 
                                                2024      2025 
 
 
                                            4,596,499 
4       Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return 
                                          
 
5       Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since  Nil 
       the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for) 
 
 
6       Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period Nil 
 
                                            4,596,499 
7       Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period 
                                          
 
  
 
Name of contact                                    Daragh O'Reilly (Davy) 
 
Telephone number of contact                              +353 1 679 6363

Your attention is drawn to the Privacy Statement of the Irish Stock Exchange trading as Euronext Dublin, accessible at: http://www.ise.ie/Privacy-Statement/. This outlines how and why your personal data may be processed by us when you, or a company with which you are connected, engage with us or avail of our services. If you are acting on behalf of a company engaging with or availing of the services of Euronext Dublin, you must ensure that our Privacy Statement has been brought to the attention of all persons whose personal data we may process in the course of our relationship with your company (e.g. agents, officers, employees and other personnel).

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:     IRES 
LEI Code:   635400EOPACLULRENY18 
Sequence No.: 392878 
EQS News ID:  2155730 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2155730&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2025 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
