Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 16.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 902888 | ISIN: US88162G1031 | Ticker-Symbol: TT6
Tradegate
16.06.25 | 09:32
31,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
TETRA TECH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TETRA TECH INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,00031,60014:16
31,20031,40009:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SCOTTIE RESOURCES
SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP0,575+1,77 %
TETRA TECH INC31,4000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.