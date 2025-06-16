Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) - Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR8) ("Scottie" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has selected Tetra Tech Inc. ("Tetra Tech") to lead the study work for a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on its 100% owned Scottie Gold Mine Project, which includes the historic mine and adjacent Blueberry Contact Zone located in British Columbia's Golden Triangle mining jurisdiction.

The Company is targeting the completion of the PEA in Q4 2025. The PEA will investigate a high-margin DSO operation to deliver a gold concentrate to Asian copper/precious metals smelters. By design, the operation will eliminate the need for a gold processing plant and tailings facility, thereby significantly reducing the capital required and resulting in a minimal environmental footprint. The PEA will be based on the recently reported Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") of 703,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 6.1 g/t gold (see NR dated May 7, 2025). The project envisages a shallow open pit on the Blueberry Zone to start, followed by underground production from both Blueberry and the past-producing Scottie Gold Mine.

Sean Masse, COO of Scottie stated: "The selection of Tetra Tech as our PEA partner is a considerable step towards development. The PEA will allow us to clearly show the value of the deposits at the Scottie Gold Mine, and the minimal capital required to reach production. The pathway to production illustrated in our recently completed Regulatory Road Map clearly defines the necessary environmental considerations and permit requirements. The timelines for this mesh well with the necessary stages of engineering and technical studies required for production."

Additional Technical Studies

In conjunction with the initiation of the PEA study, Scottie has advanced additional studies on the project, including:

Initiation of Phase 2 - Ore Sorting Study

Initiation of a Dense Media Separation (DMS) Study

Completion of a Regulatory Road Map for Mine Permitting

Ore Sorting

The Phase 2 - Ore Sorting Study, led by ABH Engineering, is designed to follow up on the positive results from the previous PEA level study (see NR dated April 1, 2025). The Phase 2 test will consist of large three-stage cascade ore sorting tests on full scale XRF and XRT machines. The composite samples collected for these tests were designed to mirror the grades and mineralogy of zones in the Company's maiden resource estimate, with samples selected to represent the Blueberry open pit, Blueberry underground, and Scottie Gold Mine underground. The composite samples were created from ¼ core intervals taken from drill intercepts from the 2019-2024 drill programs. This phase of testing will help to determine the optimal sorting conditions suitable for production and will be suitable for a Feasibility level study. The samples have been shipped, and the tests are being done on full scale ore sorting machines based in Canada (XRT) and South Africa (XRF). Results are expected in early Q4 2025.

DMS testing

The DMS study is being completed by Sepro Systems ("Sepro") to assess the potential upgrade of the fines byproduct created due to onsite crushing before ore sorting. The initial scoping level test will use heavy liquid separation on ~20 kg samples to evaluate the effectiveness. Based on the strong associations between gold zones and sulphide minerals pyrrhotite and pyrite, favourable XRT results from the Phase 1 - Ore Sorting study, it is anticipated that DMS will prove to be a viable technique to further enhance the economics of the project. The composite sample has been created and shipped; the initial tests are expected to be completed in late Q3 2025.

Regulatory Road Map

To better understand the permitting pathways, timelines, and anticipated costs, Scottie engaged Falkirk Environmental Consultants ("Falkirk") to develop a Regulatory Road Map which was completed in May. The report provides a clear a pathway to production in as short as a 36-month timeframe and identified the critical risk factors and rate-limiting steps in the process. The company has developed a strategy and is commencing work on the critical path elements.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property which includes the Blueberry Contact Zone and the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Georgia Project which contains the high-grade past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu and Tide North properties. Altogether Scottie Resources holds approximately 58,500 hectares of mineral claims in the Stewart Mining Camp in the Golden Triangle.

The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource.

All of the Company's properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

