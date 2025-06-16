

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Constellation (CEG) has received regulatory approval from the New York State Public Service Commission for its previously announced acquisition of Calpine. Earlier in June, the deal cleared regulatory review with Texas' Public Utilities Commission. The company noted that the transaction now awaits approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Department of Justice, along with other customary closing conditions.



'This transaction will unite two diverse generation portfolios to create the leading reliable and clean generation fleet to help the U.S. win the AI race while meeting the growing needs of families, communities and businesses coast to coast,' said Joe Dominguez, CEO of Constellation.



