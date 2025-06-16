Interactive Strength Inc. Closes Initial $55 Million Investment for Crypto Treasury Strategy and Begins Acquiring $FET

TRNR is expected to have the largest US publicly listed crypto treasury focused on an AI-token

TRNR began acquiring $FET in the open market over the weekend

ATW Partners and DWF Labs invested $55 million in initial closing

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2025 / Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR), maker of innovative specialty fitness equipment under the CLMBR and FORME brands and pending acquirer of Sportstech and Wattbike, today announced that it closed on the initial $55 million investment for its crypto treasury strategy on Friday, June 13th and began acquiring $FET tokens in the open market over the weekend, due to crypto's 24/7 trading, through its custodian, BitGo.

TRNR will continue to acquire $FET in the open market with the remaining net proceeds of the initial funding, and with any net proceeds from additional fundings from the $500 million facility as they are closed. The $FET purchases from the initial funding are expected to result in TRNR holding the largest publicly listed crypto treasury focused on an AI-token. $FET is a top-50 cryptocurrency and a top-5 AI-focused cryptocurrency by market capitalization according to coinmarketcap.com.

The initial $55 million was invested by private equity firm ATW Partners and crypto market maker DWF Labs.

For more commentary, information and details on the rationale for and structure of the expected acquisition, please see TRNR's investor website as well as its required filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

TRNR Media Contact

john@sintercompany.com

TRNR Investor Contact

ir@interactivestrength.com

About Interactive Strength Inc.:

Interactive Strength Inc. produces innovative specialty fitness equipment and digital fitness services under two main brands: 1) CLMBR and 2) FORME. Interactive Strength Inc. is listed on NASDAQ (symbol: TRNR).

CLMBR is a vertical climbing machine that offers an efficient and effective full-body strength and cardio workout. CLMBR's design is compact and easy to move - making it perfect for commercial or in-home use. With its low impact and ergonomic movement, CLMBR is safe for most ages and levels of ability and can be found at gyms and fitness studios, hotels, and physical therapy facilities, as well as available for consumers at home. www.clmbr.com.

FORME is a digital fitness platform that combines premium smart gyms with live virtual personal training and coaching to deliver an immersive experience and better outcomes for both consumers and trainers. FORME delivers an immersive and dynamic fitness experience through two connected hardware products: 1) The FORME Studio Lift (fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance) and 2) The FORME Studio (fitness mirror). In addition to the company's connected fitness hardware products, FORME offers expert personal training and health coaching in different formats and price points through Video On-Demand, Custom Training, and Live 1:1 virtual personal training. www.formelife.com.

Channels for Disclosure of Information

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, we announce material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), press releases, company blog posts, public conference calls, and webcasts, as well as via our investor relations website. Any updates to the list of disclosure channels through which we may announce information will be posted on the investor relations page on our website. The inclusion of our website address or the address of any third-party sites in this press release are intended as inactive textual references only.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release includes certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and reflect management's assumptions, views, plans, objectives and projections about the future. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe", "project", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "strategy", "future", "opportunity", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "would", "will be", "will continue", "will likely result" or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the possibility of acquiring future businesses or completing the referenced pending transactions in a timely manner or at all, the ultimate gross proceeds of the financing, the Company having the largest US publicly listed crypto treasury focused on an AI-token, and the financing strengthening the Company's financial flexibility, supporting the Company's AI and digital fitness ambitions, and increasing shareholder exposure to next-generation growth assets. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of the Company. Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: whether ATW Partners and / or DWF Labs will invest further amounts, other US publicly listed companies' crypto strategies, and the price of $FET tokens. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. To the extent permitted under applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

# # #

SOURCE: Interactive Strength Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/interactive-strength-inc.-nasdaq-trnr-closes-initial-55-million-inves-1039842