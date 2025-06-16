Targets Launching Bitcoin Treasuries in Asia's US$25 Trillion Public Market

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) - Universal Digital Inc. (CSE: LFG) (FSE: 8R20) (the "Company" or "Universal Digital") is pleased to announce the launch of its Bitcoin Treasury Strategy, which will form a core pillar of the Company's capital allocation framework. As an initial step, the Company has commenced the orderly divestment of its existing altcoin holdings, with the proceeds to be reallocated toward Bitcoin accumulation under a new reserve model.

The goal of this strategy is to enhance long-term net asset value and align the Company with global trends in institutional digital asset adoption. Universal Digital views Bitcoin as a complementary reserve asset and plans to implement the strategy in a transparent and phased manner.

As part of this initiative, the Company plans to collaborate with publicly-listed companies across Asia to implement Bitcoin treasury models, leveraging the region's growing institutional and retail interest in digital assets and its increasing openness to blockchain-based financial innovation. According to Chainalysis, Eastern Asia accounted for approximately 8.9% of global on-chain cryptocurrency transaction volume between July 2023 and June 2024, with the bulk of activity driven by institutional and professional investors in markets like Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong.¹

In furtherance of this regional focus, on June 12, 2025, the Company entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with GFA Co., Ltd. ("GFA"), a Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed diversified financial and technology group (TSE: 8783). The MOU sets out a partnership framework for jointly advancing Bitcoin-based corporate finance models in Japan.

Under the MOU, the companies will jointly explore:

Introducing Bitcoin reserve models to Japanese listed companies;

Structuring capital raising tools such as warrants and market-based offerings to fund Bitcoin acquisitions; and

Enhancing governance, investor relations, and custody frameworks for digital assets.

The MOU also sets the stage for broader collaboration in Japan's digital economy, including joint investments in public companies, the development of blockchain-based corporate structures, initiatives that connect Bitcoin adoption with cultural IP and Web3-driven consumer ecosystems. The MOU was entered on an arm's length basis and there are no related party interests between Universal Digital and GFA.

"Our Bitcoin Treasury Strategy marks a deliberate shift in how we manage capital - by holding Bitcoin as a long-term treasury asset, we aim to enhance balance sheet strength and align with the evolving global financial landscape," said Tim Chan, CEO of the Company. "The framework we've established with GFA enables us to explore extending this model to Asia, where digital assets are gaining traction among public companies and institutional investors."

"Universal Digital's and its management's experience with the crypto and Bitcoin treasury combined with our expertise on the Japanese markets makes us a strong team. I look forward to working closely with Universal Digital to introduce bitcoin reserve model to Japanese listed companies." Stated Gen Matsuda, CEO of GFA Co., Ltd.

The MOU is non-binding and provides a framework for further negotiations and joint structuring discussions.

Notes:

¹Chainalysis 2024 Geography of Cryptocurrency Report - Regional Overview: East Asia

About Universal Digital Inc.

The Company is a Canadian investment company focused on digital assets, businesses and private and publicly-listed entities that are involved in high-growth industries, with a particular focus on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency technologies. The Company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth through a diversified investment approach, and to participate in the transformation of global finance through the integration of digital asset strategies.

About GFA CO., LTD.

GFA Co is a Japanese company primarily involved in financial services, cyber security, space production, and gaming. The company operates through four business segments: financial services, cyber security, space production, and game business. Its financial services segment includes financial advisory, investment and loan activities, and real estate investment. Additionally, they engage in real estate rental, buying/selling, and brokerage services, along with real estate secured loans and resale.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's plan to sell its altcoin holdings and the uses of proceeds therefrom, statements with respect to the Company's future net asset value, balance sheet strength and financial resilience, statements relating to the Company's plans and anticipated benefits of the MOU, as well as statements relating to the Company's business strategy, market positioning, investor engagement, regulatory approvals, the availability of capital, anticipated timelines, and general economic, financial, market and political conditions. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release.

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the assumption that the Company will be able to liquidate its altcoin holdings at favourable prices or at all, the Company continuing its anticipated business strategy, including entrance into of the Asian market, and the Company and GFA being able to consummate a binding transaction or series of transactions based on the non-binding MOU, the Company's business strategy, expectations with respect to market conditions, investor engagement, regulatory approvals, the availability of capital, anticipated timelines, operating costs, and other business and economic considerations. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, the risk that the Company is not able to liquidate its altcoin holdings at favourable prices or at all, which would affect the uses of proceeds from such sale, the Company and GFA failing to enter into a binding agreement based on the MOU and not realizing the anticipated benefits set out above, the Company changing its business strategy relating to the Asian market or the Bitcoin Treasury Strategy. Please see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form dated June 3, 2025 for the year ended January 31, 2025, as well as the "Financial Instruments and Related Risks" section of the Company's most recent management discussion & analysis for the year ended January 31, 2025 for a further description of the risks applicable to the Company.

