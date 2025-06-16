Bossard Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Invitation Audio Webcast Presentation of Bossard's semi-annual results 2025



16.06.2025 / 14:00 CET/CEST



Bossard will release its semi-annual report 2025 on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. We are pleased to invite you to our audio webcast where Dr. Daniel Bossard, CEO and Stephan Zehnder, CFO will present to you the financial result of the first half of 2025. The audio webcast will be held in English. Date Tuesday, July 22, 2025 Time 3:00 pm until 4:00 pm (CEST/Swiss time) Venue Audio Webcast Speakers Dr. Daniel Bossard, CEO Stephan Zehnder, CFO

Dial-in link - audio webcast live Click here for dial-in

Dial-in link - phone conference and Q&A

Click here to register and get the individual dial-in data

For further information, please contact: Stephan Zehnder, CFO Phone +41 41 749 65 86 E-mail investor@bossard.com We look forward to your participation. Kind regards, Dr. Daniel Bossard Stephan Zehnder CEO CFO Bossard Holding AG

Investor Relations

Steinhauserstrasse 70

CH-6301 Zug Tel.: +41 41 749 65 86

Fax: +41 41 749 60 21

www.bossard.com



