

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The US embassy in Tel Aviv has been closed after it was hit by an Iranian missile attack.



The US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said the embassy branch in Tel Aviv suffered minor damage but no staff were hurt.



'Some minor damage from concussions of Iranian missile hits near Embassy Branch in Tel Aviv but no injuries to US personnel,' he said in a brief statement posted on X.



The main US Embassy in Jerusalem and the Consulate will remain closed Monday as there is still a shelter in place order in effect, he added.



This includes the Consular Sections in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.



Separately, the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem issued a security alert, saying, 'As a result of the current security situation and ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, the U.S. Embassy has directed that all U.S. government employees and their family members continue to shelter in place in and near their residences until further notice'.



There will be no passport or Consular Report of Birth Abroad services.



The Embassy said it is not in a position currently to evacuate or directly assist Americans in departing Israel.



Ben Gurion Airport remains closed, and there are no commercial or charter flights operating from there. Land crossings to Jordan are currently operating and are scheduled to be open on Monday, the Embassy noted.



It reminded U.S. citizens currently residing in Israel to be aware of the location of the nearest shelter in the event of a red alert as security incidents, including mortar, rocket, and missile fire, and drone intrusions, often take place without any warning.



The U.S. Embassy said it may further restrict or prohibit U.S. government employees and their family members from traveling to certain areas of Israel, including the Old City of Jerusalem and the West Bank.



